SuperBorders clear 116 at Womboota

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
September 29 2022 - 8:00am
Malcolm Starritt, Womboota Border Leicesters, Moama, with the top price ram bought by Monte and Bruce Barnes, Nelleona Border Leicesters, Hay.

Repeat buyers were keen to get their hands on the 93 one year old Border Leicester rams and twenty five ewes Malcolm Starritt and his father Ian offered today for their annual Womboota Border Leicseter stud sale, near Moama.

