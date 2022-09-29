Repeat buyers were keen to get their hands on the 93 one year old Border Leicester rams and twenty five ewes Malcolm Starritt and his father Ian offered today for their annual Womboota Border Leicseter stud sale, near Moama.
The stud is a member of the SuperBorder group, and it was noted in the catalogue that the cut off for the Border Leicester Cross Index (BLX) has been lifted to 115.67 and was effective for this sale.
An update to the BLX Index was also noted - a new trait that measures reproductive performance called Weaning Rate (WR) has been introduced.
It combines the traits of Conception, Litter Size and Ewe Rearing Ability into a single ASBV for selection.
Sale summary -
116/118 sold
98.3pc clearance
Top price for stud rams - $7500
Average for stud rams - $3895.83
Top price for flock rams - $3750
Average for flock rams - $1870.99
Top price for stud ewes - $2000
Average price for stud ewes - $1247.83
The top priced ram, a twin son of Johnos 209-18 was bought by Monte Barnes and his father Bruce, Nelleona Border Leicester stud, Hay.
Mr Barnes said their new sire prospect was 'structurally correct and with a good heavy yielding fleece.'
"We were chasing his sire's bloodline and while his yearling clean fleece weight was high (top 20pc) we were more focused on his visual appeal.
:"He has stretch, a good true to type Border Leicester head and he is well covered with a big barrel."
The top price ewe at $2000 was bought by Greg Stuart, Hope Grange Border Leicester stud, Bagshot, Victoria.
She was included in the draft of four ewes bought by Mr Stuart for $1212.50 average price.
He liked the top priced ewe for her size and imposing frame.
"She is balanced and feminine for a big ewe and carries herself well," Mr Stuart said.
"We thought her statistical attributes like 134.83 BLX and 0.16 weaning rate (WR) (both top 10pc) are very attractive."
The sale was settled by Nutrien Echuca, with Elders Echuca and listed online with AuctionsPlus.
Auctioneers Matt O'Connor (Elders) and Lachlan Collins (Nutrien) took the bids.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
