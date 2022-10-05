Pasture action following flood inundation is a complex question because there are so many answers - all depending on an individual's situation however lessons learned from recent inundation in the Richmond Valley apply all over the state..
North Coast Local Land Services beef officer Nathan Jennings feels the pain post flooding personally, as the low parts of his farm went under by four meters. Where wanter ran away after two or three days pasture is recovering but after four days and longer and plants begin to die.
"What caused most of our damage this year was the prolonged wet after the floods," he said, emphasising compaction from stock and machinery.
Key messages to producers were to assess paddocks and decide whether to nurture what has survived, plant quick summer feed, like millet before cattle return from agistment or resow with tropical pasture.
The least invasive method, allowing time and spring sunshine to do their work, also creat fewer weed issues - especially with dead and matted grasses.
Early slashing will reduce the matt but may set back returning grasses if done too soon.
A little bit of sowing and certainly full cultivation will expose bare soil and its prodigious seed bank to the warming elements and unless small plants are controlled the big ones will get away.
"Re-sowing comes with increased cost and risk but maybe better off in the long term," he advised.
Producers needed to assess how much of their farm was flood affected, how many cattle need feeding, how soon to resume pasture grazing, and limits to the budget.
Grafton district agronomist with Norco Georgie Lawrence, advocated the use of drones with one client of hers now grazing rye for the second time while neighbours who sowed by tractor were only grazing the feed for its first time.
Small weeds were sprayed from above before they became strong enough to become an nuisance..
"We're getting good kills and less herbicide resistance," she said.
Coastal producers have experienced a great deal about pasture health in the months following the record foods. Their lessons learnt are relevant to western graziers facing a similar situation.
North Coast beef producers learned about all their options during a field day presentation hosted by Norco at the Casino Primex site on Thursday.
The take home message of the day centred around nutrition, both for livestock and pasture with better tucker responsible for less disease.
Hampering recovery efforts is a shortage of tropical pasture and legume seed, some of it due to weather factors in key growing accumulation areas, like the Atherton Tablelands, but in the main from incredible new demand - especially from the Northern territory and Queensland - to improve pasture in the wake of record high cattle prices.
As a result of this incredible new demand for seed Signal grass and Rhodes grass remains short, although will become available later in the season. Lab lab is out of stock until November and Ebony cow peas not at all, while black Stallion variety remains available. Meanwhile, there remains a world wide shortage of clover - although there's plenty from the seed bank poking its head above the grass.
"With the increase in beef prices we are seeing an increase in pasture improvement," said Northern Rivers territory manager for Barenburg, Sam Adams. "There is big demand for seed from the Northern Territory and Queensland."
For quick forage there is millet, which is in abundant supply along with forage sorghum.
Aztec Astro will be available from late October and Shaw Creeping Vigna seed will become available.
"The message is plan early, order early," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.