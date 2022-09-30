The Land
Home/Sheep & Goats

Field day and dinner reminder for MerinoLink at Temora

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
September 30 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The four ewes in the photo in the sunshine are the four ewes that had a combination of high fleece weight and high reproduction. The ones we are all trying to breed! Photo: Ben Swain

Ben Swain, executive officer of the Australian Merino Sire Evaluation trials alerts Merino breeders to the forthcoming MerinoLink final field day and dinner to be held in Temora.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.