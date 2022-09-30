Ben Swain, executive officer of the Australian Merino Sire Evaluation trials alerts Merino breeders to the forthcoming MerinoLink final field day and dinner to be held in Temora.
The dinner will be held at a venue yet to be confirmed on 13 October, and a pre-purchased ticket to attend is essential.
On 14 October, the final field day will be held at The Vale, Goldfields Way, Temora.
Mr Swain said this event will allow the culmination of the leading sire evaluation trial from which the data will be collected and assessed.
"In a nutshell it's the last time people will be able to view the now 5.5. and 6.5 year old ewes in their respective sire groups, with the latest set of results available," he said.
"After the field days they will be shorn one last time in the MLP project and that is where the data collection stops.
For more information and registration, please go to MLFINALMLPFIELDDAY.EVENTBRITE.com.au
Or contact Liz or Abby at Moses and Son on 0269773100.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.