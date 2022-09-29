The Land

Arding: Outstanding New England country sells for $10,211/acre

Updated September 29 2022 - 11:17pm, first published 11:00pm
Arding, an outstanding grazing property located in the heart of NSW's New England region, has sold at auction for $10,211/acre.

FORMER 325 hectare (803 acre) New England CSIRO research station Arding has sold above expectations at auction for $8.2 million.

