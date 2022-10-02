Best friends Fliss Naughton and Tottie O'Brien proudly represented Crookwell on The Amazing Race Australia this year.
Hosted by former NRL player turned TV presenter Beau Ryan, The Amazing Race takes contestants all over the world as they unlock clues and complete challenges in the race to each checkpoint.
Unfortunately, Fliss sprained her ankle on the way to a detour in episode 14, which aired on Monday night.
They could not complete that leg of the race as they travelled the Toledo District in Belize, Central America.
They were subsequently eliminated on medical grounds, ending their dream of becoming the first all-female team and the youngest team to win the competition.
"Knowing that I let Tottie down, it was such a heartbreaking, devastating way to go out of the race," Fliss said on the Channel 10 program.
But the strength of their longtime friendship shone through.
"I'm so proud of us for getting this far," Tottie assured her.
The pair, dubbed the "Country Kids" on the program, competed against 20 other teams.
Fliss and Tottie admitted they thought they might return to Australia after less than a week in the competition.
Still, throughout their time on the series, they travelled to four countries and completed nine legs of the race and 31 challenges together.
The contestants were pushed to their physical and mental limits, travelling to Africa, Europe, Asia, South America and North America in an attempt to win $250,000 and two brand-new cars - an Isuzu D-MAX and an Isuzu MU-X.
But the competition meant more to them than just the prize.
Fliss was the driving force behind their application. She wanted to make her nan, who is a huge fan of the show, proud.
"Honestly, I forced Tottie to apply with me," she said.
"It was my dream, and I wanted her to live it with me - I couldn't have chosen a better partner to have done it with.
"We wanted to make history twice by becoming the first all-female team as well as the youngest team to take out The Amazing Race Australia.
"Although we didn't quite get there, we still felt like winners walking away with the experience."
Fortunately for the pair, the show went global after contestants were limited to racing around Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of the destinations they trekked around included Belize, Morocco, Columbia and Turkey.
"My favourite part of our whole experience, country-wise, was Greece, specifically Santorini, as well as Belize," Tottie said.
"They were both gorgeous places.
"Definitely, my favourite challenge was a Road Block which was the water car challenge in Belize.
"I had a ball driving it around and bringing us back into the race, completing it on the first go!"
Fliss found selecting just one favourite location tricky, although Morocco won her heart.
"It's a country I would have never have gotten the opportunity to visit if it wasn't for The Amazing Race," she said.
"My favourite challenge would be in the very first leg in Morocco, where I completed a Road Block that involved running through fire and smashing through a brick wall!
"Another favourite was in Turkey during the Izmir leg when we had to carry gevrek (bagels) on a pole through a very crowded marketplace."
The friends, who grew up together, hoped their experiences in the country, including Totties' farmhand skills, would give them an advantage over other competitors.
In prerecorded scenes, the pair were seen riding motorbikes and quad bikes around paddocks in the Crookwell district.
"Being country kids, I grew up on a farm and I had the opportunities to learn how to change tyres, learn manual driving, become familiar with motorbikes and livestock - which we knew could come in handy," Tottie said.
"Most city people wouldn't have a chance to learn these skills young, or even at all.
"Lots of contestants did not know how to drive manual so that was an advantage for us."
The pair had advice for others considering applying for The Amazing Race Australia.
"Just have a crack! Never in a million years did Fliss and I think we would have got in, but with all the hard work and determination, we made it happen, and it was one of the best decisions we have ever made," Tottie said.
"Thinking that you can't do things is going to get you nowhere in life, but actually having a go and thinking, 'I can do this' will push you to do things you never thought possible.
"You only live this life once, so why not make the most of it and enjoy it.
"Who ever gets an opportunity to travel the world and meet new people on an incredible experience such as this one?"
Fliss said it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that changed her life.
"Do it! Never in a million years did Tottie or I think we would get chosen out of all the applications from all around Australia - but look at us now,' she said.
"It doesn't matter if you're 20 or 80 years old, fit or unfit - it's a race that caters to all, and there's absolutely no excuse for why you shouldn't do it!"
