Bega Associated Agents yarded 1600 head of cattle at their September store sale on Thursday, in what were testing weather conditions as heavy rain fell across the district.
Some areas recorded up to 120 millimetres across seven days.
Support from south and west Gippsland, Riverina, Camden, Moss Vale and Moruya buyers, as well as local support, helped strengthen the market.
"It was a very good steer sale and a firm female sale, which resulted in a very solid market," Chester and Smith Bega livestock agent Stewart Smith said.
"The cattle market is very good at the moment, the very top end was very good."
Steers made up the bulk of the yarding.
Bullocks topped at $3220 a head.
Milk tooth steers 18 months old made to $2560.
Steers 12 months old made to $2400.
Weaner steers topped at $2340, with the majority making between $1950 and $2200.
Lighter steer made from $1400 to $1700.
Non-station-mated heifers, 18 months old, sold to $2360.
Top weaner heifers reached $2010.
Most heifers made between $1600 and $1900, with the top end reaching $2000.
Lighter heifers made $1400 to $1700.
Cow and calf units made to $3240.
Dairy restocker cattle made between $400 and $1700, and there was a wide variety of types on offer.
Bega's next store sale will be held on Thursday, October 27.
