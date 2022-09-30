The Land
Strong market at Bega Associated Agents September store sale, bullocks top at $3220

Hayley Warden
Hayley Warden
September 30 2022
Tett Family, Caroon, Cobargo, sold 15-month-old Angus steers for $2600, and 10-month-old Angus steers for $2340.

Bega Associated Agents yarded 1600 head of cattle at their September store sale on Thursday, in what were testing weather conditions as heavy rain fell across the district.

