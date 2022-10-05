The Land
More rams on offer at Etiwanda's annual on-property sale with purchasers from four states.

By Kasey Bogie
Updated November 15 2022 - 12:14pm, first published October 5 2022 - 8:00pm
The $9750 top-priced ram, Etiwanda 210544, with Luke Scales, Nutrien Russell; Charles Callaghan; Andrew Mosely, Etiwanda; David Russell, Nutrien Russell; and Megan Mosely, Etiwanda. Photo: Kerrilie Peatey

Despite offering 34 more rams than last year's sale, the strong demand for Etiwanda Dorpers was clear to see with a near total clearance achieved at its annual on property spring ram sale last Friday.

