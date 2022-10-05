Despite offering 34 more rams than last year's sale, the strong demand for Etiwanda Dorpers was clear to see with a near total clearance achieved at its annual on property spring ram sale last Friday.
This was helped by a broad buyer gallery, with bidders registering from four states.
In total, 138 of the 140 rams sold at auction to a top of $9750 and averaged $3346. With the other two rams selling immediately after the sale.
Topping the sale was Etiwanda 215044, bought by Jamie McTaggart, Saltbush Livestock, Port Augusta, South Australia, and Angus McTaggart, Nonning White Dorpers, Naracoorte, SA, via an online bid.
The twin-born son of Etiwanda Red Dirt Lad 193187, was in the top five per cent for post weaning eye muscle depth and maternal carcase production, as well as the top 20pc for weaning weight and post weaning weight.
The August-drop ram was a type five under the breed's classification system and weighed 82 kilograms at thirteen months of age.
Owner of Saltbush Livestock, Jamie McTaggart, said he was drawn to the ram because of his figures and phenotype.
Even though the rams figures were in the spotlight, in Mr McTaggart's selection, structure and correctness would not be compromised.
"Our two main drivers are growth and fertility," added Mr McTaggart.
"We purchased the rams with the best combination on the day," he said.
In his flock, Mr McTaggart also targeted fat.
"We are careful to keep on top of fat. Positive fat is needed to rear lambs in dry times," said Mr McTaggart.
Purchasing two rams on the day the McTaggart's also secured Etiwanda 215675 for $6750.
The ram was an August-drop who was listed as a type four by the breed's classification system and weighed 86 kilograms.
Mr McTaggart said he was also impressed by Etiwanda 215675's figures.
The ram was in the top five per cent for post weaning eye muscle depth and maternal carcase production, as well as the top 10pc for post weaning fat depth.
The second top-priced ram, also a twin, Etiwanda 215187, went to another online bidder, Andrew and Caja O'Brien, Annebella Rise, Dubbo, for $8000.
The August 2021-drop ram was sired by Saltbush 180339 and weighed 83kg.
The ram was in the top five per cent for maternal weaning weight, post weaning fat depth and maternal carcase production, as well as in the 20pc for post weaning weight and weaning weight.
The O'Briens looked for growth rate and number of lambs weaned.
All the ewes they currently own had high Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBV) so they were looking for a ram that would complement them.
Volume buyers included Budda Station, Tilpa, Qld, which purchased 11 rams in total to average $2023.
Another volume buyer was Mirage Land and Water, Bourke, which bought 11 rams to average $2636.
A total of 63 rams were sold to online bidders to average $3290, with a total of 585 online bids placed and 114 lots attracting online bidder competition.
Megan Mosely of Etiwanda said the stud aimed to provide its clients with genetics that excelled in the traits of economic performance in efficient lamb production.
Etiwanda "rangeland ready rams" were "hardy, profitable and highly adapted".
The Mosely family provided their clients with "genetics that excel in the traits of economic performance in efficient lamb production".
The Etiwanda economic drivers are fertility, growth, carcass and maternal efficiency traits.
She said this was the largest number of rams they have ever had on offer and it was the most even draft they have presented so far.
Andrew Mosely of Etiwanda said the combination of the visual appeal and data of the rams was what drew the buyers in.
"The rams with both the phenotypic traits and scientific data were the ones that buyers were most attracted to," he said.
John Settree, Nutrien Dubbo, was pleased with the sale's outcome.
"(It was) an extremely strong draft with a lot of type 4 and 5 rams throughout the catalogue," he said.
He said there was a large client base that would be rewarded with good figures, data and quality sheep.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Russell, Cobar, with John Settree as auctioneer and was also interfaced online via AuctionsPlus.
