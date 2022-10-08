Where would gardeners be without our tools?
Still hunting and gathering, I imagine, you can't cultivate much with bare hands.
The range of garden tools on offer is endless, so how do you build up a good selection that minimises physical effort while producing the best results?
I once heard the head gardener of a large estate talking about gardening tools and his advice was instructive.
Three things were key: use the right tool for the job, never leave tools out and buy the best you can afford.
I'd amend the last one slightly: decide what's best for you - it may not necessarily be the most expensive - and if you can't afford it, save up until you can.
Buy the right tool for your build, don't wreck your body using a heavy spade or a fork with a handle too long for your height.
Plenty of garden tools purpose built for women aren't painted pink or decorated with daisies.
I love my Stihl lightweight battery-operated chainsaw; I couldn't garden without it.
Use the right tool for the job. Spades or trowels are for planting, forks are for weeding.
A fork's prongs slide between a plant's roots but a spade or trowel's blades may chop them, leaving a piece in the ground to resprout.
Salsify is a classic, a pernicious weed with a parsnip like root that regrows from the tiniest snippet.
Look for forged steel rather than pressed metal.
Your hand fork is a good example: flat, pressed metal tines can bend, and won't slide smoothly between a weed's roots as easily as forged steel tines rotted 90 degrees.
Always use the right sized tool. Don't spend 10 minutes attempting to dig out a waist-high marshmallow with a hand fork, go back to the shed and collect your large fork, it's quicker in the end.
Look out for battery operated small tools - lots are available now, including secateurs.
Kitchen shops are a good source for small items like sieves, scissors and measuring jugs.
Look after your tools.
NEVER leave them out. Clean and oil blades after use. Keep them sharp - Cut Above's blade sharpener (Model No. 9902A, rrp $25.90) is an easy-to-use sharpener for secateurs, shears and loppers (and kitchen scissors and knives).
A collection of must-have tools might comprise a hand fork, trowel, secateurs including ratchet secateurs, long handled loppers, hedging shears, a large spade and fork, a rake and a sturdy wheelbarrow.
A hoe is useful for keeping soil between rows of vegetables weed free.
The best thing about good tools is that by taking the strain from your muscles and joints, they make your gardening life easier, more fun and with any luck, longer.
Central Tablelands Garden Trail is coming up this month and included five large, beautifully landscaped gardens in the Hartley Valley (15 minutes west from Blackheath or east from Lithgow). It's October 29/30 from 10am to 4pm and cost $15 per person per garden (Hartvale $12, Harp of Erin and children under 16 free). Visit www.myopengarden.com.au or contact Jennifer Edwards, 0404 531 555. Hartvale is also open November 5/6 and 12/13.
