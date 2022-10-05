Want to have your say in The Land. Send a letter to letters@theland.com.au (include your name, location and a contact number). Submissions may be edited.
Would our federal Government consider it appropriate to appoint a person who was a renowned racist as an adviser to the Prime Minister on the proposed Indigenous Voice? Obviously not.
Would they appoint a person with publicly acknowledged anti-Chinese sentiment to try and resolve current issues with the Chinese Government? Of course not.
So why, may I ask, would they appoint a person with a background as an anti-farming campaigner to the role of chief adviser on agriculture to the Prime Minister?
The revelations this week that former GetUp member and animal activist Skye Laris has been appointed to this position are of serious concern to the farming community.
Added to the concern is the fact Ms Laris is the wife of former Water Minister and prominent Cabinet member, Tony Burke, who is still remembered for his hollow promise to protect rural communities from impacts of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.
How can we take the Albanese Government seriously when appointments like this are made? And is it any wonder rural Australians feel abandoned by politics and politicians.
Farmers and those who support them in rural communities are among the most patriotic and hard-working people in the country, and to hear that a person who has been an anti-farming advocate has been appointed to a key agricultural advisory position in the Prime Minister's office is completely disheartening.
While I acknowledge comments from the Agriculture Minister Murray Watt that he is the one who makes decisions, not an adviser, it is cold comfort knowing that advice on agricultural matters is being provided by a person who has hardly been a friend of our farmers.
I would be interested to know what our peak advocacy groups have to say, and note that media reports also indicate there are even Labor staffers who are concerned about some of the government's recent appointments.
I wonder if we will ever get to the stage where politics is about the people that governments are supposed to serve rather than, as the Grattan Institute found earlier this year, a "jobs for mates culture".
ALASTAIR STARRITT, Woomboota.
While doing a little Google search to find out when the proposed Dungowan Dam will be completed, I came across the following timeline from the website infrastructurepipeline.org.
The project announcement was in 2016, requests for propsals opened in 2019, the business case was complete in 2021, and expected construction completion in 2025.
Here we are in 2022 and the dam construction project is yet to start.
Realistically it will be 10 years in the construction phase. So where does this leave Tamworth?
Ten additional years for us to hoping a prolonged drought does not occur?
The dam proposal documents state additional measures will be needed to shore-up water security even if the dam is built.
The time to implement these measures is now. Kevin Anderson as Water Minister has the ability to act. We need the $60 million funding for water recycling projects in Tamworth.
We need the urgent review and rewriting of the water sharing plan rules of access.
Let's address these concern now so we are preparing for the next drought - not just hoping it won't happen.
GRAHAM CARTER, Moore Creek.
I empathise with recent comments in the Tamworth paper from Julie Shields ( The Northern Daily Leader, September 30, p7) and the anxiety that washes over her every time it rains.
The terror of the last drought is never far from my bones and the fear of running out of water. That's why it was so pleasing to read that Tamworth Regional Council has heeded the voices of our community and is taking action on climate change as a priority.
Cities are well placed to be leaders in policy and change at the local level on climate action.
We have an exciting opportunity to embrace and support each other as we ensure our city is as liveable, sustainable and energy efficient as possible.
Congratulations to the council for stepping up to the mark. As the extremes of weather continue to play out around us locally and across the globe it has never been more urgent to unite in doing everything we can to ensure a safe, healthy and anxiety free future for our children and families.
HELEN CAMERON, Tamworth.
Governments have been seeking to record everything about us to save us from "terrorism".
Optus only needed to identify a person at point of sale. There was little need to save customers', now compromised, data.
It is being saved so the government can "fight terrorists". Instead the government has assisted terrorists. Sure, Optus has security teams that have missed this vulnerability.
My greater concern is the clubs and shops, and similar smaller organisations that scan and store, rather than just sight, your driver's license as a condition of entry or purchase. Do you think they have better security teams than Optus?
But cheer up, as we are told "if you've done nothing wrong, you've got nothing to worry about".
ANDREW STEELE, Barton, ACT.
I just picked up my new Australian passport. It was issued under the authority of a deceased British Queen. I hope it's genuine.
FRANK MARRIS, Barton, ACT.
Abhorrent. This is the only word that comes to mind to begin to describe the current state of both the unsealed and sealed roads within the Forbes Shire.
Having been forced (along with others) to drive for many months on unrepaired, neglected and deteriorating roads that keep worsening, there seems to be no end in sight for when we can expect sincere effort to repair these roads.
What effort has been injected into attempting to repair these roads can be likened to putting a band aid on a broken leg.
In reality what attempts were made have in actual fact created sections that are boggy and rutted with deep holes whereby to navigate the road you are moving from one side to the other to avoid these sections and potential damage to your vehicle.
I guarantee that there is no politician, local, state or federal that would navigate and drive the sealed or unsealed damaged roads I (and others) have to drive.
I guarantee that no politician would let their children ride school buses to schools having to navigate and drive on the sealed or unsealed damaged roads I (and others) have to drive.
I am fully aware this situation is not unique to me and the roads I drive. That many others are facing the same horrific drive day in and day out with no end in sight as to when their roads might be repaired.
With no end in sight to the abhorrent situation of the roads and with harvest looming, the deterioration of these roads will only be exacerbated once headers and trucks and chaser bins start using them as well.
With time and effort and consideration and never ending funds being spent on beautifying the center of town one must ask when is the same time and effort and consideration going to be put into fixing and maintaining the roads around Forbes?
Fixing roads is a necessity for safety and access and continuing financial stability for everyone in the region.
I ask, are council able to show when and how the path to repairing our roads will begin? Or is the foundation for safe roads laid under pipe dreams and broken promises?
MICHELLE HOWARTH, Forbes.
