In 1994, the stud also exhibited the national senior champion, Moombi Beef Baron L16, while an earlier Beef Baron, J68, had sired a bull calf born in 1992 at Dunbeacon Shorthorns, Upper Horton, called Dunbeacon Venture, that would be exported to the US and go on to become arguably the most revered "cow maker" in the breed in North America of the past few decades.