A lot in the beef industry has changed since Lester Job struck out in 1976 under his own prefix, Moombi.
However, after a lifetime's career that has included much success, and as he and wife Sonya close in on 80, they've decided they better call it a day and so will disperse their beloved herd, which also calls to a close an important chapter in the Shorthorn breed.
Lester, who is based at "Moombi", Cumnock, established his herd on a base of his father's Marellan females in the mid 1970s after he registered his own prefix in 1976.
These stud cows stemmed from the commercial females that formed Marellan's base just a few years earlier and contained bloodlines from Weebollabolla, Moree, Gundibri, Merriwa, and from the late Wal Johnston's Karoola herd, at "Brigalow", almost straight across the road from "Marellan".
The Marellan stud was kicked off in 1972, by Lester's father Allan, with Lester and his brother Neilson, who just last November celebrated their family's 50 years of breeding registered Shorthorns with their Golden Jubilee 50th Anniversary sale, which was topped by a Moombi female, Isobel P75, for $32,500.
It was no coincidence that female should be an Isobel. As Lester said, at the time of Marellan's establishment, the Gunnawarra commercial herd, from Coonamble, was dispersed.
This was also soon after the Shorthorn Society had begun its special foundation animal register, where inspected purebred females could enter the herd book.
"From memory, my father bought a pen of cows and there was one cow in that pen that was very good," he said.
She would become the first Isobel, a cow line of renown the world over in the Shorthorn breed.
"Even 10 generations later, you can still see the traits and characteristics that cow had," Lester said.
He said the SFA program did a tremendous amount of good for the breed, allowing a lot of good commercial females into the herd book, contributing to improved frame size and performance.
He recalled when his family kicked off in the stud game, the breed's cattle were relatively small.
"The meatworks at that stage thought they didn't have enough muscle and too much fat," he said.
By the late 1990s through to perhaps as late as 2010, he said they had swung to the other extreme with too much performance, but had since settled into a more balanced type.
Through the years, the Moombi herd was among those who led the change, particularly from the 1990s onwards.
"In the first seven to eight years we weren't doing much more than marking time," he said.
"It wasn't until the end of the '80s that we started knocking on doors and getting results - and then when it did happen, it happened in a big way."
Part of this was the importation in the early 1990s of a high performance, roan North American sire, Waukaru Prime Minister, a son of which, Moombi Starlight M101, also the 1994 national show and sale grand champion, would end up having semen exported back to the US.
He sold to the Meriwong Partnership, Cumnock, which also happened to be from where Marellan's foundation sire, Meriwong Tamar, was bred.
Tamar, in turn, sired the first calf registered under the Moombi prefix, Moombi Archimedes, born August 1, 1978, a bull that would be used in the then fledgling stud.
In 1994, the stud also exhibited the national senior champion, Moombi Beef Baron L16, while an earlier Beef Baron, J68, had sired a bull calf born in 1992 at Dunbeacon Shorthorns, Upper Horton, called Dunbeacon Venture, that would be exported to the US and go on to become arguably the most revered "cow maker" in the breed in North America of the past few decades.
In 1995, the stud set a new benchmark at the national show and sale, Dubbo, when it sold 10 bulls for an average of more than $10,000 (with a $10,050 ave), "which people at the time said was impossible", Lester said.
The bulk of those bulls were Prime Minister sons, one of which, Moombi Starlight N29, made $35,000 to the Bogan stud, Dandaloo, and Erambie stud, Molong.
"At the end of our Prime Minister era our cow herd was significantly better than 10 years before, which allows you to make bigger, quicker and better steps," he said.
Moombi would again exceed its own 10 bulls average price benchmark in 2017 with an average of $13,600.
In the show ring, the successes were also coming, including Moombi White Lightning as part of the Hordern Trophy winning pair at Sydney Royal Show, 1996.
White Lightning sold to Yamburgan stud, Narrabri, a prefix which has had a big influence on the Moombi herd in more recent years and is well represented in the sale catalogue - and who's founder, Lionel Manchee, was among the group of original SFA inspectors to approve those foundation Marellan cows all those years ago.
The stud would claim another Hordern win in 2008, this time contributing the female Moombi Daffodil X12.
Perhaps Lester's greatest achievement, though, was in an Australian Meat Holdings (AMH) feedlot trial in the 1990s.
He said the trial was conducted across several thousand head consisting of many breeds made up from the feedlot's clients' cattle, the results showing his and Sonya's Shorthorn consignment to have been the most profitable across the trial.
The stud's dispersal sale is booked for October 15, at the "Royalla" sale complex, near Yeoval.
Mr Job advises that the sale is pending the weather, due to the potential for local flooding, and asks potential buyers to watch for updates on the Shorthorn Beef website, or to contact the sale agents, or himself.
Editor at The Land
