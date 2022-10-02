Needing sheep for all seasons

Tom Keatley and his wife, Katie are both third generation farmers and grandchildren of soldier settlers.
They run their farming business over three leased properties.
The home property, "Luckdale" is at Lake George, where the couple live with their two sons Jack, five years old and William, six months.
"Panhandle " adjoins the home property and "Bromar " near Cooma was originally owned by Katie's family.
In all, their farm covers around 1300 hectares.
The Luckdale and Panhandle properties are granite country with rocky outcrops on the ridges and very rich soils in the valleys.
The Bromar property is basalt with areas of very rocky country as well as deep dark soiled creek flats.
"There are probably two unique things to our properties that I can think to mention both being at Lake George," Mr Keatley said.
"We are situated under the Capital Windfarm which provides excellent roads and laneways for accessing the entire property as well as providing income to my parents in their retirement - allowing us to carry on farming here."
"The second would be the adjoining Lake George itself.
"We also have crown lease on the lake bed which in times when it is full such as now is useless, but it times of drought it provides useful grazing."
During the last drought the Keatley's put up 12 kilometres of fencing where they ran their entire adult sheep flock allowing the rest of the place to be spelled.
"All properties are pasture improved where possible," Mr Keatley said.
"We grow fodder crops annually such as wheat, brassica and ryegrass and there is also lucerne paddocks over all three properties."
Mr Keatley said the family have seen both the best and worst all properties have to offer.
"The 2017-19 drought was the worst on record and things were tough, we used confinement and supplementary feeding to survive."
"Yet the recent three years now equal some of the wettest in history which creates problems as well but I'd still prefer mud to dust.
The Keatley's run sheep only and though numbers fluctuate with the season, they generally sit around the 5000 - 6000 head mark, including young stock and wethers.
"We join approximately 2500 ewes per year with them being spilt pretty evenly three ways," Mr Keatley said.
"Merino ewes are joined to Merino, Merino ewes joined to Border Leicester and first cross Border ewes joined to Dorsets."
Generally, the Keatleys aim to sell lambs into domestic and export markets but have let them go as stores if the season is not suitable.
Merinos have always been a part of the program but fat lambs also play a substantial role.
"We work on a rough rotational grazing system supplementary feeding as required but not as a rule," Mr Keatley said.
"We make our own hay to use as well as sell any excess."
"The biggest hurdle for us without doubt these past two wet years has been worms, specifically barbers pole worm.
"While young stock have suffered we have found the adult stock are able to handle a fair burden before it becomes a problem.
"Which is in part I believe due to the hardiness of Cottage Park sheep where we buy our rams."
Mr Keatley said Cottage Park rams "tick all the boxes"; they prefer finer micron rams and look for straighter, uncomplicated sheep with good structure that will stand up to the higher rainfall at Lake George.
"We find them to be a hardy, fertile sheep that cut plenty of white, bright wool that still comb well when shorn and stand up to the elements- be it drought or flood."
"We have been buying at Cottage Park since our business started in 2015 but also prior to that as well.
"'Myself as a manager of a different property and Katie with her parents for their family business."
All merino ewe lambs are retained as are first cross ewe lambs and are a self replacing flock.
Mr Keatley said Merinos are joined at 18 months and they have had success in the past joining first cross ewe lambs.
"We predominately join in April for a spring lamb, shearing in the winter so they have a short wool to lamb."
"We scan for singles, twins and sometimes triplets.
"We then lamb them down accordingly in regards to mob size and shelter."
Mr Keatley said they are lucky to be able to use a team of local shearer's but know there is massive problems industry wide.
He believes more needs to be done to retain staff - particularly shed hands which are hardest to find."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.