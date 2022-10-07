Australia is riding high on the Wagyu wave, both domestically and internationally.
That is according to Grant Daniel and Long Pty Ltd (GDL) stud stock manager of ten years, Harvey Weyman-Jones.
As the appointed agent for the Australian Wagyu Association (AWA) since 2017, Mr Weyman-Jones, GDL Dalby, Qld, has been trusted to conduct the prestigious Elite Wagyu Sale held annually in conjunction with the AWA National Conference for the past six years.
He has witnessed the breed grow immensely in recent years, with Australia leading the way on the world stage.
The Wagyu factor has lifted the quality of all beef- Harvey Weyman-Jones
"Australia has more Wagyu and Wagyu cross cattle than anywhere else in the world, outside of Japan, which is a closed shop," Mr Weyman-Jones said.
"Most international breeders join the AWA, enabling them to compare EBV's in each trait category, and check out where they fit on a world scale."
As well as conducting the Elite sale each April, which is open to breeders with EBV's in the top five percent, Mr Weyman-Jones and GDL have conducted regular Premium Wagyu sales since 2017.
"We have held three or four Premium sales each year, and have just conducted our 22nd sale in July this year, with the top priced bull realising $46,000," he said.
"The sales are all held on-line through Auctions-Plus, and include registered bulls, females and genetics in the top 30 per cent of Breedplan data, plus lines of commercial females."
Entries are being invited now for the next sale to be held on November 10.
Mr Weyman-Jones said numbers varied depending on the seasons, but they regularly attracted around 100 lots for their Premium sales.
"We had more than 200 lots at our July sale, which was our largest offering to date," he said.
"The Premium sale attracts entries from every state in Australia as well as international buyers and sellers. We continually attract buyers from all over the world.
"Other prestigious Wagyu sales conducted by GDL are the Mayura and Marble High Sales, representing the leading studs in Australia and the world.
"This year Mayura sold 45 lots to average $55,000 and the Marble High sale saw 49 lots average $59,000. Both record breaking sales in their own right."
With an extensive history in stud livestock and business broking, Mr Weyman-Jones said Wagyu's first caught his eye in 2016.
"I attended a Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) Conference in 2016, and they were talking then about the growth of the Wagyu breed in Australia," he said.
"I thought if I got the opportunity I would take it (Wagyu) seriously."
And that he did: applying to become an agent for the breed that next year.
"The first sale we did was the Elite Wagyu Sale at the national conference in Albury in 2017, and each year the sale has eclipsed the previous. This year's sale was no exception, breaking all records with a $400,000 top price tag."
Today, Mr Weyman-Jones is considered one of the foremost agents for Wagyu cattle, and he now has the nickname of Harvey 'Wagyu'-Jones, which he takes as a compliment.
However, he admits when he first started out he didn't know too much about the breed.
"It was very much a learning experience," he said.
"The popularity of Wagyu beef all comes down to taste. It starts with the diner as they have grown to appreciate the marbling and the taste.
"Other breeds are also chasing marbling with premiums being paid by processors. The Wagyu factor has lifted the quality of all beef.
"The whole world is trending to appreciate quality food."
Mr Weyman-Jones said he was very proud to be connected to the Wagyu breed, however he also acted as an agent for many other beef breeds in Australia, so was not "one-eyed".
"We are riding the Wagyu wave, which is ever growing, in both Australia and overseas. I just love being a part of the Australian beef industry."
