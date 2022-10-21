A total of nine schools competed in the inaugural Greater Sydney Schools Cattle Competition (GSSCC) with the official event running from May to September.
Differing from other cattle competitions, GSSCC coordinator Stephen Blunden said one of the unique features of the program was giving each school access to the same genetics and same feed, which meant the competition came down to management of the stock.
Previously known at the UniSchools Steer Challenge, the GSSCC was formed after it was announced that the Hawkesbury Agriculture College, Western Sydney University (WSU) cancelled the Bachelor's degrees in Agriculture and Animal Science in 2021, thus ending the 20 year engagement and sponsorship of the competition.
Mr Blunden said the event was simply a rebadged version of what had been done for the last 20 years.
Each school was assigned a Murray Grey steer donated by Diane, Rochelle, and Gary Prattley, Shelgardi stud, Gunning, and they were responsible for implementing a feeding regime to ensure steers would meet market specifications with 100 days, ensuring health and welfare were maintained.
Manildra Stockfeeds also provided 10 tonnes of pellets which were distributed between the schools.
Throughout the duration of the competition, students and steers had seven events that ranged from hoof and hook judging for the steers, and paraders and junior judging for the students.
Taking out overall champion school was the Macarthur Anglican School, Cobbity.
The school also won the champion led steer, champion best presented steer, champion steer weight gain, student's choice, champion senior judging team, and champion senior judge.
In attendance at the presentations were Charles Sturt University associate lecturers, Veronica Vicic and Emma Lynch, who announced that a scholarship worth $5000 would be formed for the 2023 show.
This would be for one student from a participating school who chose to enrol in an agriculture course at CSU Wagga Wagga.
"This is a very exciting development for students," Mr Blunden said.
