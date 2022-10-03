The Land
Narromine Dolly Parton festival 2022 draws hundreds to small town to celebrate country icon

October 3 2022 - 10:00pm
After a two-year postponement, Australia's first ever Dolly Parton festival had hundreds lining the main street of Narromine donning blonde wigs, fake boobs and pink cowgirl hats.

