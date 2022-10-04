The Land
Repeat buyers push Camlea Charollais to record prices

JB
By Jamie Brown
October 4 2022 - 9:00am
This Camlea Charollais ram sold to a sale top of $5400 on Monday, pictured with agent Bernie Grant, LMB Livestock, and Camlea stud principal Kevin Feakins.

Camlea Charollais ram sale at Cudgee Victoria topped at $5400, a new record, and averaged $100 up on last year at $1280.

