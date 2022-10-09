The Land

Working dogs draw a large crowd at Henty

October 9 2022 - 1:00am
Winner of the working dog trials at the Henty Machinery Field days was Mick Hudson with Rabbit. Photo: Denis Howard

The dog trials at the Henty Machinery Field Days drew large crowds and lots of interest with entrants travelling from far and wide to compete in this year's event.

