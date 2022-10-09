The dog trials at the Henty Machinery Field Days drew large crowds and lots of interest with entrants travelling from far and wide to compete in this year's event.
In the working dog trials, 115 dogs were entered by 35 handlers.
Demonstrating the competitiveness of the event, out of the 35 competitors, 13 different handlers made it to the final 20.
Mick Hudson and Rabbit took out the competition with scores of 97, 88, and 91 for a total of 276.
It was Rabbit's fifth working dog event win in succession.
In a dominant performance, Mr Hudson, Eumungerie, also claimed second and third places with Daisy (274) and Finn (260) respectively.
"It is great to be back at competing at Henty," Mr Hudson said.
"The spectators have been amazing.
"I'd like to thank all the organisers of the event. A lot of work goes on behind the scenes for us to enjoy this sport and it is really appreciated.
"It is a great event and it exposes our sport to a lot of people."
A third generation stockman and working dog trainer, Mr Hudson couldn't talk highly enough of Rabbit who is nearly seven years old.
"She has just won the Queensland Championships and the Central West Championships," he said.
"She is a standout and her genetics play a major part.
"Her father represented Australia six times. When I won the supreme in 2015 I used her father over my bitch and that produced Rabbit."
Event coordinator, Paul Carmody, was pleased with how the event went.
"It was exceptionally good," he said.
"There were some top quality dogs and top quality handlers as well.
"We had a good mix of women workers which is great to see.
"To have 13 different workers in the top 20 is testament to the quality.
"I need to thank Snow McMaster, Walbundrie, for the sheep he provided.
"They were just what we needed - you don't want them running off or jumping fences."
In the yard trial, 39 competitors trialed more than 150 dogs in front of large crowds.
Dean Incher and his dog, seven-year-old Rafa, claimed top spot with scores of 95 and 90 for 185.
In second was Shane Maurer and Stuart with 177 (90 and 87), followed by Mick Hedger and Trapper with 176 (89 and 87).
Mr Incher was excited to take the win as he and Rafa were defending champions from the last field days.
"It feels good to go back-to-back," he said.
"Dog trialing everywhere is very competitive and this is a prestigious event.
"Rafa was just the best dog on the day.
"I thought I wouldn't win Henty once so to win it twice in a row is very pleasing.
"Rafa is pretty consistent and I am very proud of him.
"He won Dalgety earlier this year so he has done well."
Coordinator Peter Carmody has run the event for nine years and was happy to be back after the COVID enforced break.
"It's just great to be back here at Henty," he said.
"To have so many entries and handlers with such great quality is a very pleasing result.
"We had entrants from all over NSW and Victoria.
"In these events you are looking for dogs who do a tidy job, are well under control and have a confident handler.
"We had many entrants like that over the three days."
