The Land

First harvesters roll in central Queensland

By Darcy Ingram, Cargill Awb
October 5 2022 - 12:00am
Winter crop harvest is here as harvesters roll

Australia's 2022/23 winter crop harvest is officially underway on the east coast with the first headers rolling in central Queensland and although an exciting time for most, this year's harvest is sure to pose significant challenges to all participants.

