WET weather has affected demand for seed with growers looking for different options with plenty of supply available.
Hugh Graham, territory manager south eastern NSW for S&W Seed Company, said for pasture there's been a quieter sowing season from February through until August.
"There's been less demand for needing to resow pastures and the Italian rye grasses are lasting into year two quite often so they're expressing that biannual trait they have," he said.
"Moving forward we will see some potential lack of supply of things like lucerne - the export market on lucerne is pretty strong at the moment.
"We've had a pretty poor growing season for new season seed crops, so it will be an interesting time going into next Autumn as to supply."
However Mr Graham said generally supply has been good due to the lower demand and the company will have carryover seed into next year.
"This will set us up well for any early sowings but we will see new seasons harvest or pasture crops coming in quite late and lower yields on account of the growing season for seed production," he said.
Demand wise, due to the wet weather, Mr Graham said they are seeing more people looking for grain and forage sorghum, who otherwise wouldn't be growing a summer crop.
Jason Bray, Upper Murray Seeds, said with the wet weather they are seeing demand for quick options like millet, brassica, or even putting in a late chicory.
Mr Bray said they are also seeing demand for lucerne with people with sheep looking to add extra protein to their pasture.
Baker Seed Co sales manager, Aaron Giason, said disease pressure has been driving interest with a trial at Henty field days showing 22 different cereal varieties and their levels of stripe rust resistance.
Mr Giason said Calibre wheat was very popular last year with not enough seed so there's been interest in adopting some of that seed this year.
"It depends on where the growers are from - there's been good interest in Raider which has good stripe rust resistance. For growers wanting something to sow around Anzac Day with better stripe rust resistance, it might be an option," he said.
Mr Giason said Raider is a new variety out this year and looks strong against disease.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
