Avalon offers scale and scope for further development

CENTRAL West property Avalon offers the scale and scope for further development as a significant broadacre mixed farming operation.
Covering 4901 hectares (12,110 acres) of freehold country, the property is located 80km north west of Condobolin in the tightly held Vermont Hill district.
Avalon is described as level to gently undulating red loam to red sandy loam and granite soils. Timbers include kurrajong, pine, yellow box and rosewood.
There is 1113ha of arable country with about a further 20250ha of country that was chained and raked in the 1990s.
Avalon is split into 15 paddocks.
The property also has 15 large dams with good catchments as well as numerous water courses traversing the property.
The average annual rainfall is regarded as 437mm (17 inches).
Improvements include two a bedroom weatherboard house, three stand shearing shed, 10x25m grain shed, sheep and cattle yards, two machinery sheds, workshop, double garage, and a one bedroom cottage.
Avalon will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Condobolin on October 26.
Contact Paddy Ward, 0456 953 364, Ray White Rural.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.