The Land

Avalon offers scale and scope for further development

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
October 4 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The 4901 hectare property Avalon will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Condobolin on October 26.

CENTRAL West property Avalon offers the scale and scope for further development as a significant broadacre mixed farming operation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.