AFTER a slow start to the spring lamb selling season, supply is finally starting to pick up and so is the quality.
New season lambs now account for nearly 70 per cent of the trade lambs sold in NSW saleyards, according to Meat and Livestock Australia figures, and prices are also starting to reflect the better quality on offer.
Sucker trade lambs averaged 776c/kg early this week, compared to the overall NSW Trade Lamb Indicator which was on 751c/kg. The difference is a reflection of the extra money processors are prepared to pay to source the right new season stock for their domestic market orders.
Forbes Livestock and Agency Company director Tim Mackay said saleyards right across NSW and Victoria were starting to yard larger percentages of new season lambs.
"The new season lambs were held back a bit this year because it was such a wet winter," he said.
"At the same time, the prices are sitting at 750 to 850 cents a kilogram (carcase weight), so a lot of the lambs are starting to come back under that 800c/kg a mark.
"It looks like the market is not going to improve on that price, so there won't be the higher prices we saw last year.
"I'd estimate we are about 200c/kg behind where we were this time last year, but that's coming off a massive high-priced season last year."
Mr Mackay said the market was sitting about where it should be for October in a 'normal' year.
He said it's now been three years since the end of the drought and as a result the number of new season lambs were building back up to a more normal supply.
"There will be more lambs about this year compared with the past few years," he said. "That's another reason for the decline in the market as there are more lambs being sold."
Mr Mackay said the quality was really starting to shine through.
"There were wishy-washy lambs coming through due to the wet season, but they are declining and there's some good lambs being offered," he said.
He said all the lambs were crop or pasture finished.
"There's no grain finished new season lambs coming though," he said.
Shannon Wicks, Nutrien, Wagga Wagga, reports a good supply of heavier new season lambs coming out of the Riverina.
Most are above trade weights which Mr Wicks ascribed to the drier and sunnier conditions later in September compared to the beginning of the month.
"We saw a lot of early lambs that didn't have the weight, but with the past couple of sales we have seen killable lambs making around $220," he said.
"Many of these lambs are just weaned although a few have been off mum for a little while.
"There have been some lambs grain assisted because the pasture was lacking a bit of protein, but overall the quality has been very good.
"There are lambs being sold which are weighing over 50kg (liveweight) and yielding 50pc."
Mr Wicks noted big lines of store lambs has been offered and he thought the producers were happy to take these good prices rather than grow the lambs out to heavier weights.
"Shearing the lambs could be a big issue and grass seeds and flies could be a problem when it warms up," he said.
"We are seeing store lambs at 37kg to 38kg making around $150."
Mr Wicks was also cautious about the continued run of good prices.
"There could be a flood of lambs soon and that could put a lid on prices," he said.
"Buyers have been paying around 800c/kg but with the increase in numbers that price could be lower."
Gundagai Meat Processors chief executive Will Barton believes there is no issue with supply, just that it is taking longer to turn lambs off.
"There are plenty of lambs about, they are just predictably slower to turn off due to the wet conditions," he said.
"I'm not sure we will see a large Spring flush as we usually have.
"There will likely be continued volatility in supply, with big yardings at times, so there will be pockets of increased supply rather than a four to six week flush.
"I think because producers have so many levers we will continue to see little bursts rather than a big event."
Mr Barton said they are finding it more difficult to get lambs at weight.
"We are still getting lambs in that 24 to 30 kilogram range, but we are working harder to get them," he said.
"They are probably two to three kilos lighter at this stage than previously."
Mr Barton said his processing plant is staffed at the required levels.
"While getting labour and keeping it is always a challenge, we are where we need to be in regards to staff levels," he said.
"Now the focus is on an extensive training program to get new staff up to speed.
"No backpacker or Pacific Islander comes here as a trained meat worker so getting them skilled is very important."
Breakout River Meats owner Chris Cummins said his Cowra processing business was also feeling the effects of a wet season.
"The new season lambs are very slow. Weather conditions have not been kind to lamb producers. On a full profile, a fairly wet September and the way October is shaping up doesn't bode well either," he said.
"We usually see the flush in August and September, but some producers may even keep these lambs and shear them in November."
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
