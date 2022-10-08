AUSTRALIAN made is back on the table with access to spare parts a key driver for businesses making the move back to home soil.
Ausmix debuted their triple screw feed mixer at Henty Machinery Field Days, the first of its kind to be made in Australia.
Ben Zappala, FarmTech Machinery, said the demand is high for Australian made goods.
"The customer knows they're buying a product that is the highest quality using the best possible steels," he said.
"Also they know that if there's ever a serious issue with the machine whether it's a breakdown or a parts issue they'll know they only have to get a part from a certain part of the country rather than having to go to Europe or North America to get a part."
Mr Zappala said the back up side of things is just as important for a customer.
"Especially in this field, when you're feeding thousand of cattle or sheep you need to be up and running because the second a feed mixer breaks down you've got hungry stock to feed and you'll go backwards - you start losing money the second it breaks down," he said.
"It comes across with everything, tillage, sowing, you're against the clock with everything you do.
"Having it built here the back up is really important and that's why people have come to us for this."
The feed mixer is made in the Albury Wodonga facilities where almost all the fabrication and assembly is completed, with all Australian steel used fabricated by Australian labour.
Mr Zappala said there are some specialty components including the gearbox, scales and axel suspension that had to be imported.
The machine has been in full time production for about 11 months with the first of the designing and fabrication stages started two years ago.
The company had previously imported feed mixers and Mr Zappala said they've taken what they learnt from the market and this history and improved it.
"A lot of farmers have issues with processing baled fodder, especially high density baled fodder which is becoming more prevalent," he said.
"A lot of vertical mixers, especially European mixers do struggle with processing bales, and it pushes a lot of material out of the hopper through the top so by creating a more widened bowl it allows the bale to sit more comfortably in the hopper and allows the auger to chew it away and doesn't push it out."
Mr Zappala said the feed mixer is like any traditional vertical mixer but designed for a larger capacity, at 45 cubic metres.
The machine is designed for large graziers to semi-corporate feedlotters.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
