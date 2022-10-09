The Land
Home/Beef

Stress-free lifestyle a focus at Gerringong Wagyu farm, Schottlanders

KO
By Kate Oneill
October 9 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Massage brushes and meditation music are used to help keep the cattle comfortable and free of stress. Picture supplied.

German-born Gerhard Baden's first taste of Wagyu beef was on a business trip to Japan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KO

Kate ONeill

Journalist

I'm a journalist with ACM Agriculture. Email me at kate.oneill@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.