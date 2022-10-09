German-born Gerhard Baden's first taste of Wagyu beef was on a business trip to Japan.
It changed his life.
Blown away by the melt in your mouth texture and the flavour, he decided that one day, he'd grow his own.
In 2007, he did just that, retiring from the successful crane business he started after moving to Australia at the age of 18, and purchasing a 96ha former dairy farm overlooking the sea at Rose Valley, Gerringong.
He named it Schottlanders, after a nickname given to his family's dairy farm in Germany.
He began with just 20 fullblood Wagyu cows and a bull, and has since grown that to 700 and 12 bulls.
He and wife Maria also run a farm stay.
To cater for the growth of the Wagyu operation, Mr Baden purchased an additional 79 ha at Bolong, near Bomaderry, which he uses to grow out weaners and to cut silage from the kikuyu and ryegrass pastures.
Mr Baden says his feeding regime sets his Wagyu beef apart from any other producer in Australia.
"We're grass fed, and even when we get to the selective feeding stage, we still feed grass silage.
"It means the flavour of the meat is unique
"To get the flavour we've got you can only do it the way we're doing it," he said.
The cattle's grass diet is supplemented with a tofu by-product that's high in energy and protein that Mr Baden calls "ice cream for the cattle."
Maize silage, grown on farm and baled, is also added to the mix.
Not only do they enjoy some of the best views on the east coast, the resort-style life of Gerhard Baden's Wagyu herd also includes massages and meditation music.
Automated massage brushes are set up around the farm for cattle to scratch themselves and to clean their hides from insects, and soothing music is played to them as they graze.
It's part of Mr Baden's commitment to creating a stress free environment for his cattle, which he believes helps them gain weight faster and delivers the highest-quality, tastiest, and most tender meat.
Also included in his welfare program are non-slip walkways and a unique vaccination and drenching program, developed with Sydney University to help his Wagyu cattle thrive in the coastal environment.
Animals are finished at about three years old, at a weight of between 850 and 900kg.
The meat is supplied to restaurants including the Campbelltown Catholic Club and the Shellharbour Workers Club.
Schottlanders beef also features at Debutant, a high end French-style steakhouse in Wollongong, where a 9+ marble scored dry aged 500g Schottlanders ribeye is one of the highlights of the menu.
Mr Baden says 70 percent of his animals have a 9 + marbling score, with the remainder measuring between 5 and 8.
A digital system is used to objectively measure the amount of marbling.
Schottlanders Wagyu is also sold through the farmers markets in Kiama and Berry, which were a lifeline during COVID, Mr Baden said.
"It was a challenge during COVID when restaurants closed.
"We we're very fortunate that we were able to put more through the markets and the locals supported us to the hilt."
In the coming years, Mr Baden says he'd like to increase his numbers to 1000 and would also like to see long-held plans for an on-site abattoir come to fruition.
But fifteen years since taking the leap to pursue his dream, Mr Baden says he is happy with the way the operation has developed and what he has achieved.
"The system works. We've got a good formula
"No-one else can produce what we produce."
I'm a journalist with ACM Agriculture. Email me at kate.oneill@austcommunitymedia.com.au
