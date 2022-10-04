A NEW hard imidazolinone-tolerant wheat variety, bred by Grains Innovation Australia, has been launched.
In a collaboration with wheat breeder Dr Bertus Jacobs of LongReach Plant Breeders, GIA breeder Dr Michael Materne has produced LRPB Anvil wheat for growers in Australian low rainfall regions.
"This is the first wheat to come out of our Innovative Wheat Program - a joint program which develops improved high yield wheats with robust features in an imi background," Dr Jacobs said.
"It's exciting to see our years of work result in this great new quick maturity AH variety which will suit a large number of growers in the low rainfall areas across southern Australia," Dr Materne added.
LRPB Anvil is a two-gene imi-tolerant wheat with quick spring maturity and bold early growth that provides good early weed competition.
"Anvil has expressed excellent adaption to low rainfall areas with its rapid grain filling delivering high yields in faster finishing environments," Dr Jacobs said.
"In medium rainfall areas, it is also an option in later break scenarios and delayed sowing strategies for double knock weed control."
LRPB Anvil has an AH classification in the Southern zone and is being commercialised by Pacific Seed with good availability throughout the Seed Associate network.
Dr Materne has a long track record of breeding improved conventional and herbicide-tolerant lentil varieties.
Now, instead of working on lentils in isolation, his breeding focus with GIA has been how to improve varieties of multiple crops to suit a broad range of farm systems and regions.
"Australian cropping regions are diverse and each face different and ever-changing issues," Dr Materne said.
"I look at opportunities to breed varieties to give a particular region or farm system an advantage or solve a problem within the rotation.
"Innovation doesn't just happen. Through combining our ideas, broad agricultural knowledge, skills, and breeding resources from GIA and LRPB, we have developed Anvil together.
"Further to Anvil, we have some exciting wheat types coming through our Innovative Wheat Program in years to come, which will add to the toolbox for growers crop rotation decisions."
This year, GIA has released high-yielding imi lentils, GIA Lightning and GIA Thunder, along with two new dual herbicide lentil types, GIA Metro and GIA Sire.
GIA's collaboration with cereal breeding company, InterGrain, and NuFarm, has also resulted in the second imi hay oat variety, Archer - an earlier maturing, erect variety being released this year.
