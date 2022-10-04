The Land

'Innovative' wheat launched

October 4 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Michael Materne, Grains Innovation Australia breeder, inspecting the new LRPB Anvil wheat trials.

A NEW hard imidazolinone-tolerant wheat variety, bred by Grains Innovation Australia, has been launched.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.