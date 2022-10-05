$100m rebuild a vote for the future of Norco in Lismore

A $100 million commitment to build back better than before has been extended to Norco's Lismore ice cream factory following confirmation of a $34.7m grant from the federal and NSW state governments, officially announced on Wednesday.
Norco CEO Michael Hampson said the rebuild, funded two to one by the 100 per cent farmer-owned co-operative, would inject confidence into a regional city struggling to rebuild from the devastating March floods.
The inundation caught factory workers by surprise, as previous record flood heights in 1954 and 1974 were defendable but the additional two metres of water in 2022 went to the next level.
Built at a time when cream was carried in cans to the factory by river boat, the rebuilt factory will house electrical components inside water tight and fire proof cabinets, all housed on a mezzanine level above 15m - 600mm above the current record - and only slightly below maximum probable flood height.
Electrical pumps will have quick release connections and will be stored at the same level during flood emergencies.
With Norco ice cream popular and profitable Mr Hampson said the rebuild of the factory in the co-operative's heartland would send signals of confidence to the struggling city, after seven months of uncertainty about the future of employment..
Currently Norco ice cream is being made under contract but all 140 permanent workers, who were paid for 30 weeks post flood, will be offered their jobs back when the first of four production lines return to operation next April.
There will be a $30m investment of two more lines, with $18m already spent by Norco and the balance remaining available through federal grant money.
"Lismore businesses need help getting back on their feet and we hope to give them confidence," Mr Hampson said.
"We have done amazing work so far cleaning up mud and debris with 130 12 meter long skips, or 610 dump truck loads, taken off site."
Mr Hampson said the ice cream enterprise was a critically profitable part of the co-operative and built resilience into its dairy industry, and was able to absorb much of the excess farmgate production during the spring flush.
The co-operative will have to borrow funds to commit to its part of thee bargain but is prepared to undergo risk to chase reward.
"Ideally, in order to employ as many local people as possible, we'd be rebuilding a facility to the same scale as what we were working towards, however to fit budgetary constraints, we've have had to make some changes to the rebuild plan."
