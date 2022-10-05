The Land
$100m rebuild a vote for the future of Norco in Lismore

By Jamie Brown
Updated October 5 2022 - 3:14am, first published 1:00am
Norco General manager of operations at the Lismore factory, Warren Kings, says re-investment in the flooded plant will bring back the facility stronger and better.

A $100 million commitment to build back better than before has been extended to Norco's Lismore ice cream factory following confirmation of a $34.7m grant from the federal and NSW state governments, officially announced on Wednesday.

