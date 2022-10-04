Negotiations continue on Coolalinga

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the Manilla, NSW, property Coolalinga, after it was passed in at auction for $1.6 million.
Nestled along a 350m frontage to the Namoi River, the 40 hectare (99 acre) property has a 244 megalitre river irrigation licence as well as a 6ML well licence.
Coolalinga's five bedroom brick homestead features a lassic bullnose verandah and is designed to take advantage of its beautiful landscape.
The property's other quality improvements include steel cattle yards with a loading ramp and crush, a large machinery/hay shed and two stable boxes.
Contact George Barton, 0473 613 332, McCulloch Agencies, Tamworth.
