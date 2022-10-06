The Land
Monitoring reveals quoll survival secrets

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated October 6 2022 - 10:52pm, first published 8:00pm
NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) senior research scientist, Dr Andrew Claridge is impressed by the resilience and survival of a spotted-tailed quoll population in the wilds of Lower Snowy River - an area which is considered a harsh environment for the species. Photos: supplied

Researchers have been monitoring and filming latrine sites to research a colony of spotted-tailed quolls, which has thrived in the dry, rain-shadow eucalypt woodlands and cypress pine forests of the Lower Snowy River.

Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

