The Land

Forrest Beach grower Chris Bosworth shares challenges affecting northern cane growers during harvest season

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
Updated October 5 2022 - 3:04am, first published 12:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forrest Beach grower in the Ingham region Chris Bosworth has witnessed first hand the current challenges on the ground. Picture by Zoe Thomas.

Cane prices have remained solid amidst the 2022 harvest season but getting the crop off has been a constant battle for northern growers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.