Getting specific with EBVs

Digital carcase cameras have been used to collect large volumes of data, assisting with the development of Wagyu specific Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs) for carcase quality traits.
When the Meat and Livestock Australia project began in 2015, the Wagyu breed didn't have EBVs for carcase traits using genetic parameters which were calculated from Wagyu data and only a limited number of sires had carcase EBVs published.
The traditional beef industry model where seedstock breeders bred and then collected performance data on their animals wasn't feasible for Wagyu.
During the term of the project, 5,000 carcase records and genotypes were collected to help establish a genomic analysis and assist with the calculation of Wagyu specific variance components and genetic parameters, enabling the calculation of highly accurate Single Step Wagyu EBVs.
In turn, these EBVs allow the development and calculation of Wagyu specific BreedObject Indexes including Marble Score and Marbling Fineness and enhanced Carcase Weight and Eye Muscle Area EBVs using actual carcase data,
Each month during the project, the Wagyu pedigree, performance and genomic data were extracted for analysis and the EBVs and Indexes loaded into the Wagyu database for publication on the Australian Wagyu Association website Animal Search database.
A comprehensive Wagyu Breeding Guide lists high accuracy Wagyu sires and dams ranked in carcase EBV and Index order.
This project played a pivotal part in revolutionising the Wagyu breed's genetic development by facilitating AWA system and regulatory changes to enable the genotyping, registration, and performance testing of large numbers of commercial Wagyu animals.
In addition to the substantial benefits of Wagyu breeders having access to these most accurate selection tools to drive genetic progress for a range of economically important traits to Wagyu production systems, it also allows Wagyu breeders to further accelerate genetic progress while managing genetic diversity.
To build on the achievements of this project and further expand the existing reference population, the AWA designed and implemented a progeny test program.
The first round of progeny test matings, using 38 bulls, have already been completed.
These EBVs and Index values make it possible for Wagyu breeders to now accurately select superior breeding animals and to make rapid genetic progress in the highly valuable Wagyu carcase traits.
These latest advances will benefit the entire beef industry.
