Getting specific with EBVs

By Kristin Murdock
Updated October 5 2022 - 2:34am, first published 12:44am
An MLA project has created Wagyu specific BreedObject Indexes including Marble Score and Marbling Fineness. Picture supplied.

Digital carcase cameras have been used to collect large volumes of data, assisting with the development of Wagyu specific Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs) for carcase quality traits.

