The Land

Tara Station sold under the hammer for $65/acre

By Mark Phelps
October 5 2022 - 5:00am
NORTH Western NSW's 15,987 hectare (39,585 acre) Tara Station has sold on an online auction conducted by Nutrien Harcourts for $2.58 million.

