The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Macadamia CEO departure marks a great era in nut expansion

JB
By Jamie Brown
October 11 2022 - 1:00am
Jolyon Burnett led the Australian Macadamia Society through 14 years of expansion, from a cottage industry on its knees to a world-class player in a tough-nut global market. Photo: Supplied

A leader of the modern Australian macadamia industry has stepped away from the role after 14 years of remarkable development that set a benchmark not only for production but also in marketing and brand awareness.

Local News

