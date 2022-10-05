The Land
Merino wether lambs record fantastic sale

By Stephen Burns
October 5 2022 - 10:00pm
Poll Boonoke-blood Merino wether lambs sold for $118. Photo: AuctionsPlus

One hundred percent clearance of Riverina bred Merino lambs listed on AuctionsPlus by Australian Food and Agriculture, Boonoke, Conargo, was a terrific result for the breeders and saw a return to big lines of Merino sheep offered not seen for many years.

