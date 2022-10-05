Merino wether lambs record fantastic sale

One hundred percent clearance of Riverina bred Merino lambs listed on AuctionsPlus by Australian Food and Agriculture, Boonoke, Conargo, was a terrific result for the breeders and saw a return to big lines of Merino sheep offered not seen for many years.
The company offered the 16,226 June/July '22 drop wether lambs, unshorn, not crutched and mulesed in weight lines to suit buyers and bred on the company properties at Hay, Deniliquin and Conargo.
Sale summary:
16,226 lambs offered and sold
100pc clearance
Top price - $118
Average price - $98.58
The top price of $118 was paid for 720 Poll Boonoke-blood lambs bred on Barratta, Deniliquin and weighing 40.2kg.
A second line of Barratta-bred Poll Boonoke-blood wether lambs weighing 40.2kg sold for $116.
The line of 460 Wanganella-blood wether lambs bred on Boonoke, Conargo, weighing 40kg sold for $115.
And a line of 525 Wanganella-blood wether lambs bred on Burrabogie, Hay, and weighing 40.4kg sold for $115.
Buyers from Longreach, QLD, Deniliquin, Peak Hill, Ungarie, West Wyalong, Temora and Wagga Wagga, competed with Victorian buyers from Minimay, Tullamarine, Corriemungle, Bundalong South and Epsom.
The lambs were assessed and listed by Nutrien Ag Solutions, Deniliquin.
