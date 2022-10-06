The Land
Home/Studstock

Rockhampton Brahman Week 2022: vendor averages from day three

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
October 6 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A draft of 234 rounded out the 2022 Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale. Picture: Clare Adcock

ROCKHAMPTON Brahman Week 2022 finished on a high note at CLQX Gracemere as the final red Brahman offerings went under the hammer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.