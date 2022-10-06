Wet weather played havoc in the lead up to the 14th Rockingham Santa Gertrudis sale, seeing it move from the Hague family property Tara to the Lake Cargelligo showgrounds.
Despite the move the sale still achieved 100 per cent clearance of 48 bulls at an average of $11,585.
This was due in large part to bidders who were unavailable to be at the sale making good use of AuctionsPlus with nearly one-third (15) of lots sold online.
Top price was for Lot 9, Rockingham Ronaldo (P) R94, who fetched $20,000 from Bremerview P/L in Warwick, QLD.
The 23-month-old bull weighed in at 744 kilograms while recording figures of 1.01kg daily weight gain, 12mm P8 rump site, 7mm rib fat, 124mm eye muscle area, 5.4pc intramuscular fat, and 43mm scrotal size.
Stud principal Phillip Hague was pleased the sale got to go ahead and was especially happy with the clearance.
"The sale was excellent especially considering the tough conditions with the rain and water about," he said.
"We have been under a bit of stress around worrying if roads were going to get cut and if people could make it.
"There was quite a few people who didn't get here today because of that but in the end it was a good turnout with a lot of local interest.
"To get 100pc clearance of the bulls was great.
"There were a lot of return clients and a couple of new ones too."
When asked what it was about his bulls that bought people back, Mr Hague said buyers had confidence in his stock.
"They are bred in the station country and they are going back out into station country," he said.
"Buyers have that confidence they will perform because our conditions are the same as theirs.
"We don't feed our bulls grain, they are pasture fed.
"The traits we look at have value to buyers also.
"We like our bulls to have plenty of muscle with good tidy sheaths and a good temperament."
ALSO READ:
Volume buyer for the sale was Southern Cross Rural Contracting which bought seven lots with a $12,000 top and $9,714 average.
Taking bids at the sale was Nutrien Ag Solutions Russell, Cobar, with John Settree auctioneer.
Mr Settree thanked the Hague family for entrusting them with the sale and said they had produced a strong run of bulls.
"Rockingham Santa Gertrudis put up a good standard of bulls for the sale and they should be congratulated," he said.
"It was good to see repeat buyers back to get some more as well as a few new ones."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.