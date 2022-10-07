The Land
Buyer confidence pushes store cattle prices to new season highs at Tamworth

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated October 7 2022 - 6:45am, first published 6:00am
Colly Creek Pastoral Company, Willow Tree, sold yearling Angus heifers to a top of $2920 to Maria River Cattle Company, pictured with Anthony Nelson, manager of St Helena; Scott Waters, general manager for MRCC; Colly Creek co-manager manager Leonie Brien and MRCC owner Jay McPhee.

Tamworth yarded in excess of 5000 head on Friday with confidence pushing steers to $2320 and heifers pregnancy tested in calf to $2625.

