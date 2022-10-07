Tamworth yarded in excess of 5000 head on Friday with confidence pushing steers to $2320 and heifers pregnancy tested in calf to $2625.
Cows with calves sold to $3725.
If there was any prior concern about too much rain in the forecast that was soon dispelled, with the first pen making the top steer money for vendor bred Angus from Kia Ora aggregation, Bendameer, through McCulloch Agencies, going to Gunnedah through Ray White, Fleming and Ross.
Another pen of similar sold through Ian Morgan Livestock made $100 less and went the same way with buying agent Tim Walsh saying he was keen to invest in cattle that would turns dollar.
Karingal Station, Moree, sold Angus steers with Texas and Booroomooka blood, recently weaned, making $2160 also going to Ray White Gunnedah.
From the Upper Hunter, Timor Station bred Angus with Eaglehawk blood brought $2150 sold through Garvin Cousens.
Most steers made from $1300 to $1800.
Bella Ag from Brewarrina trucked cattle to the Tamworth yards on Tuesday, keen to escape flooded roads and their gamble paid off with steers making $2210, and heifers to $1850.
The best run of yearling heifers brought $2920 for Colly Creek Pastoral Company, Willow Tree, with 168 head sold to Maria River Cattle Company - enough to fill twin B-Doubles. The heifers will be put to Wagyu bulls on some of the three aggregations owned by Jay McPhee, and managed by Scott Waters. The company has amassed 11,000 hectares of country on the Northern Tablelands and recently added to their portfolio with 600ha of cropping paddocks at Tamworth.
Best heifers PTIC were sold by a syndicate of Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School alumni, including stock and station agents, truck drivers, fund asset managers and professional horsemen.
"We bought a run of cows and calves and weaned them," explained spokesman Tim Hollis, Nutrien. Profits will be put towards one heck of a 20th reunion celebration over the weekend.
