The best run of yearling heifers brought $2920 for Colly Creek Pastoral Company, Willow Tree, with 168 head sold to Maria River Cattle Company - enough to fill twin B-Doubles. The heifers will be put to Wagyu bulls on some of the three aggregations owned by Jay McPhee, and managed by Scott Waters. The company has amassed 11,000 hectares of country on the Northern Tablelands and recently added to their portfolio with 600ha of cropping paddocks at Tamworth.