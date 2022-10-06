The Land

Farmers in Narromine, Nyngan and Trangie describe living in flood situation

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
October 6 2022 - 11:00pm
Narromine farmer Scott Finemore standing on floodwater on his property taken on Thursday, October 6. Picture Supplied

The floodwater on the Finemore family's property, just 25 kilometres outside of Narromine, has been "pretty vicious" at least 45 percent of wheat, canola, and barley harvest isn't forthcoming.

Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

