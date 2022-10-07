The Land
Red Brahman industry turns out in force at final day of Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale | Photos

Ben Harden
October 7 2022 - 7:00am
The final day of the annual Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange kicked off on Wednesday.

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

