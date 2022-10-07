The Land

High altitude Mount Emby makes $7964/acre

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated October 7 2022 - 2:33am, first published 1:30am
FarmBuy Real Estate

MATTHEW and Melissa George have bought the high altitude New England property Mount Emby at auction for $7.9 million.

