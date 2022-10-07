High altitude Mount Emby makes $7964/acre

MATTHEW and Melissa George have bought the high altitude New England property Mount Emby at auction for $7.9 million.
Located 28km from Guyra and 45km from Glen Innes, the 402 hectare (992 acre), the sale price is equal to about $19,652/ha ($7964/acre).
The Georges already own the nearby 956ha (2363 acre) property, Brucelyn, which they bought at auction in November 2021 for $14.35m.
It is understood the Georges will use Mount Emby to further expand their Wagyu cattle breeding business.
The Georges are particularly well known in the feedlot and cattle industry through their business Bovine Dynamics.
Mount Emby boasts highly fertile basalt soils with a long standing fertiliser history, the property has consistently carried 600 cattle on an annual basis.
Mount Emby has been extensively pasture improved with phalaris and fescues, with the steeper areas historically aerially seeded with a high degree of success.
Mount Emby is described as being undulating with steeper basalt caps rising to high points around the property.
The landform is typical of shelfing basalt country in the Ben Lomond area and is timbered with mostly black sally, white gum and stringybark.
Water is provided by dams, which have a great capacity to catch surface run off given the elevation and rainfall.
The average annual rainfall is about 1000mm (40 inches).
Improvements include a renovated, four bedroom homestead, a three bay machinery shed, a five bay hay shed, and timber cattle yards.
The marketing of Mount Emby was handled by Andrew Starr, Ray White Rural NSW.
