Negotiations continue on quality Central West property Yeramba

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the impressive Central West property Yeramba after it was passed in at auction for $4.95 million.
Located 20km west of Canowindra, the 599 hectare (1481 acre) the cropping and livestock property has an estimated carrying capacity of 5500 dry sheep equivalents.
In breakdown there is 255ha of cultivation, 121ha of open and lightly timbered grazing country, and 223ha of timbered and lightly timbered grazing country.
The highly productive property is currently running 2500 Merino ewes in addition to cropping.
Yeramba has typically been run with a cropping rotation of 80ha each of wheat, oats and canola.
There is currently about 93ha of grazing wheat, 4ha of lucerne, 14ha of lucerne and native pasture, 60ha of grazing canola, and 55ha of self sown oats.
Lime was applied to 255ha 630 in February 2018, while was MAP was applied at 90kg/ha at sowing to all crops.
Yeramba is fenced into 11 paddocks, including 7.5km of new fencing since 2017.
The property is described as being very well watered with 20 dams, including one dam with about a 20 megalitre capacity.
Other improvements include the four bedroom, two bathroom main residence, a two bedroom residence in need of renovation, machinery shed, storage shed, and a two stand shearing shed. There are also six silos, including four 75 tonne sealed silos.
Contact David Purtle, 0419 630 949, Key Property Group.
