Avonlea delivers impressive grazing opportunity

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the impressive 574 hectare (1419 acre) Orange district property Avonlea, which was put to auction on Friday.
Offered for the first time in 58 years, Avonlea is located in the Panuara area in the southern foothills of Mount Canobolas and is described as a magnificent, well-managed high rainfall grazing property.
The country features productive alluvial flats following Four Mile Creek, rising to rolling hills made up of volcanic derived sedimentary soils.
Avonlea is backed be a good fertiliser history, sustainable farming practices and good working agricultural infrastructure and improvements.
The undulating to hilly country is divided into 34 paddocks with a central system, and is operated as a self-replacing Merino enterprise.
Pastures are predominantly microlaena grasses with sub clovers. Cereals, brassicas, clovers and short-term ryegrasses have also been grown.
Fencing is predominately hinge joint including some new sections.
Water is supplied from an excellent double frontage to Four Mile Creek and 28 stock water dams, including some spring fed dams. The average annual rainfall is 750mm (30 inches).
Avonlea also features a spacious circa 1950 homestead set in established gardens near the entry to the property. The five bedroom, three bathroom home has multiple living areas in addition to a self-contained granny flat.
Other improvements include a new steel frame machinery shed, 12x18m hay shed, storage shed, three silos, chemical shed, a three stand timber frame shearing shed and a workshop. There are also sheep and cattle yards.
Avonlea is located 32km from Orange, 74km from Bathurst and 50km from Canowindra.
Contact Stewart Murphy, 0427 363 118, or Hugh Gooding, 0439 000 639, Ray White Emms Mooney.
