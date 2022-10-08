A new policy to be introduced on December 1 is reportedly going to make it easier for farmers to set up agritourism enterprises, according to the NSW Government.
Designed at cutting the red tape which currently inhibits the set up of these opportunities, the policy changes the rules which in the past may have prevented more farmers from implementing another revenue stream as part of their business.
The new policy will allow farmers the opportunity to establish small scale agritourism enterprises without the need for a development application process.
The move has been welcomed by NSW Farmers conservation and resource management committee chair Louise Burge.
"This is more red tape that has been cut, and makes it easier for farmers to start an agritourism operation," Mrs Burge said.
"We've been able to work constructively with the Department of Planning and Environment and the Agriculture Ministers office to raise our concerns about the proposed changes.
"These concerns include caps on visitors per day and days per year for pick your own operations, and to make some sensible changes to support more realistic number caps."
Mrs Burge said the changes allow producers who want to set up a simple operation such as a roadside stall can do so without additional approvals from their local council.
"We believe it's important to reconnect people with where their food and fibre comes from, and agritourism is a great way to do this," Mrs Burge said.
"As well as providing easier opportunities to establish small scale agritourism activities, these changes help to protect and retain agricultural land by keeping primary production as the main business for the property."
"These changes are a positive opportunity to make it easier for farmers to diversify without the need to go through a costly, time-consuming development application process, and we thank the Minister for working with us."
Deputy premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the policy aimed at helping diversified farm businesses thrive.
"We're making it cheaper and easier for our farmers to diversify their income by starting, running and growing agritourism experiences, such as farm stays, cafes, cellar doors, retreats, roadside stalls, fruit picking and small wedding venues," Mr Toole said.
"Farmers who want to innovate and share a taste of their region with visitors shouldn't be held back by red tape.
"That's why we've introduced clear definitions and new planning pathways to allow activities that meet the policy to happen with either faster or no planning approval."
Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders said the policy encourages locals to boost their revenue and future-proof their farms.
"The last few years have been really tough on farmers as they recover from the drought, bushfires, floods and the pandemic. Reforms like these will help landholders build resilience by providing another source of income," Mr Saunders said.
