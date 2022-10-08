The Land
New policy to encourage agritourism opportunities

October 8 2022 - 1:00am
New NSW Government policy will make it easier for farmers to add stalls to their business, similar to the Sunnyside Farm Produce stall David Bridges, Nicole Wakeling and Marion Wakeling provide.

A new policy to be introduced on December 1 is reportedly going to make it easier for farmers to set up agritourism enterprises, according to the NSW Government.

