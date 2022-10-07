Only 10,445 Merino ewes were yarded at Jerilderie yesterday due to very wet conditions in the district precluding some vendors from trucking their intended drafts of young ewes.
Nevertheless, return buyers still attended the 20th John Wells Memorial sheep sale to secure their preferred line of ewes.
Top price paid was $385 for the pen of 210 Willandra-blood ewes, 15-16 months and September-shorn offered by Ross Wells, Willandra, Jerilderie.
Weighing 70.9kg, they were purchased by repeat buyers Trent and Zak Gooden, Yirdeen Farms, Lockhart.
Second top price was $338 paid for 380 Willandra-blood ewes bred by Sleigh Pastoral Co, Jerilderie.
The April/May 2021 Merino ewes, were late August shorn, mulsed and weighed 62.2 kg at assement.
They were the lead draft of the Sleigh Pastoral ewes and the Sleigh family only purchase top end rams from Willandra each year.
The annual draft of young ewes offered by DD and AL Bull, Irroy, Conargo, realised $334 for their pen of 332 June/July '21 drop ewes, late August-shorn.
The sale was conducted by Elders, Jerilderie.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
