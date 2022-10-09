The Land
Dell, African, Dumisa Dorper and White Dorper hits $15,000, raises average

By Alastair Dowie
Updated October 9 2022 - 11:16pm, first published 7:30pm
The $15,000 top-priced lot, Dell 210549, and $9000 Dell 210141, with Dell African Dumisa stud's Andrea Vagg, Moama, auctioneer John Settree, Nutrien Stud Stock, Dubbo, and buyers Ben Crozier and fiance, Nicol Wright, Wilcannia.
Peter Cheal, made the 2000 kilometre journey from Emerald, Qld, and took home Dell 210757 for $13,000.

A LARGE crowd flocked to the Dell African Dumisa sale from as far as Emerald, Qld, to see 115 Dorper and White Dorper rams and 55 ewes auctioned.

