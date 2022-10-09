A LARGE crowd flocked to the Dell African Dumisa sale from as far as Emerald, Qld, to see 115 Dorper and White Dorper rams and 55 ewes auctioned.
Held last Friday at Fairfield Farm, Moama, it was the 11th on-property sale for the stud, operated by the Niekerk and Vagg families.
All up, there was a total clearance of 75 Dorper rams, which sold to $15,000 to average $5587, 40 White Dorper rams which sold to $14,000 to average $5350, and 55 ewes to a top of $4800 to average $2472.
A highlight was the Dorper stud ram average, which lifted $1182 on last year, while the White Dorper stud ram average lifted $810.
Ben Crozier, Bellvale Station and Mount Kew, Wilcannia, bought the $15,000 top-priced ram as part of a draft of 12 to average $6292.
The June 2021-drop ram, Dell 210549, a type 5 classified ram sired by Dell Dorpers 190746 "Dynamite", weighed 97.5 kilograms with an eye muscle depth of 47 millimetres and fat depth of 12mm.
Mr Crozier's operation includes 3500 Dorper and 1500 White Dorper ewes. He started with Dorper ewes, but then introduced White Dorpers after a "bad drought" in 2017 because they were restocking and wanted to breed up quickly.
"The black Dorper seems to go a bit better when it's dry, but when on equal feed they both look great," he said.
Mr Crozier said the top-priced ram had depth, length and carried his weight well.
"He's very good shedding and I can't wait to get him home and put him with our ewes," he said.
"He's good on his feet which is important in our operation."
Mr Crozier and fiance, Nicol Wright, have selected a premium group of ewes for the ram.
"It's an incredible line of ewes and they deserve a great ram," he said.
Also selling to the Croziers was Dell 210141, a 97kg type 5 ram, for $9000, with a 48mm EMD and 9mm fat depth.
The Croziers have been repeat buyers at this sale for 11 years.
The $14,000 top-priced White Dorper, Dumisa 210221, a type 5 ram, sold to Top Waterloo Pastoral, Walcha, via an online bid.
The April 2021-drop ram was by Belowrie 190006 Bentley and weighed 100kg with a 49mm EMD and 8mm of fat.
Peter Cheal, Nogoa stud, Emerald, Qld, paid $13,000 for the 93kg Dorper ram, Dell 210757, with a 46mm EMD and 9mm fat depth.
He made the 2000 kilometre trip because he felt the good rams were in NSW where there were more breeders.
"Our business is paddock-to-plate selling meat in Emerald and Rockhampton," he said. "People are lined up for the Dorper meat."
The ram would be rotated through 120 ewes to develop a better ewe base.
"He had meat in the right places and good fat cover which is critical for our business," Mr Cheal said.
Mr Cheal only started the Dorper operation four years ago after being a builder for 35 years, his ewe flock founded on the purchase of 200 Winrae Dorper ewes from Bundarra, and run across two solar farms.
"We have just added to them where we can, but the biggest thing is finding sheep in the area," he said.
"They are on mainly buffell grass, but we are also looking to improve the pastures."
Chelmer Pastoral Co, Thallon, Qld, paid $11,000 for White Dorper, African 210088, which weighed 94.5kg with a 45mm EMD and 6.5mm of fat, and also bought African 210214 for $8500.
D.L. and M.F. Old, Belvedere, Bourke, paid $10,500 for Dell 210061, a 115kg Dorper ram with a 50mm EMD and 9.5mm of fat and took home a total of seven rams to average $6214.
Dell 210537 went for $9000 to an online bid from Pandurra Pastoral, Port Augusta, SA, one of a draft of four to that account to average $6750.
Thomas Unit Trust, Ivanhoe, bought a draft of 15 rams including Dell 210113 to its top of $8000 to average $5233.
Other volume buyers included Cootnite Pastoral, Murgha, Deniliquin, which bought 13 to $6000 to average $4692; Bertangles Partnership, Hay, which bought eight to $5000, four times, to average $4437; and, P.G. Lawrence, Jerilderie, who bought seven to a top of $4500 to average $4142.
Major ewe buyers were Justin and Julie McClure, Kallara Station, Tilpa, paying to $4800 for lot 140, Dell 210725, a July 2021-drop type 5 ewe. The McClures bought 11 ewes in total to average $3327.
Stud manager, Andrea Vagg, said she really didn't expect the prices or such a good sale.
"We knew our rams and ewes had held up really well during the wet weather, which is a real positive for our breeding because we know we are heading in the right direction with our feet and legs," Ms Vagg said.
Ms Vagg said buyers came from a wide area and were looking for rams with good muscling and balance.
She said they also took out both the supreme Dorper ewe and White Dorper ewe at the breed's national show at Dubbo this year.
"Ewes have always been our bread and butter. If you have good ewes you are three quarters the way there," she said.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions and interfaced online via AuctionsPlus, with John Settree, Nutrien Stud Stock, Dubbo, as auctioneer.
