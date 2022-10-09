Widespread rain over the past few days has renewed flooding for inland and coastal rivers in New South Wales.
Sheep graziers are warned that cold temperatures, rain and showers and southwesterly winds are expected during Sunday. Areas likely to be affected include parts of the Mid North Coast, Northern Tablelands, Illawarra, South Coast, Central Tablelands, Southern Tablelands, North West Slopes & Plains, Snowy Mountains and Australian Capital Territory forecast districts.
There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.
Areas forecast to reach major or near major flood levels over the coming days include:
Some catchments east of the Divide are experiencing new flooding from this event, including the Hawkesbury and Nepean.
Rain will ease throughout the day with no further heavy falls expected for the next couple of days. Areas east of the Divide will see patches of rain.
The reprieve may be short-lived as another system looks set to bring rain from Wednesday to Friday.
Flood watches and warnings will continue.
The Bureau continues to monitor the situation closely and update forecasts and warnings regularly.
Communities should follow the advice of emergency services and stay up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings on the Bureau's website and through the BOM Weather app and remember to enable notifications.
