Letters to the editor | October 13

Want to have your say in The Land. Send a letter to letters@theland.com.au (include your name, location and a contact number). Submissions may be edited.
The NSW Government is to be congratulated on reaching a new pinnacle in stupidity.
NSW Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders has managed to convince the rest of his government, the other state governments, and the federal Government, that sheep and goat electronic identification will rescue us from foot and mouth and lumpy skin diseases.
This highlights the dangers of taking advice from the Sir Humphrey Applebys.
He has managed to refrain from mentioning it will also save us from drug addiction and venereal disease. I guess he didn't want to overstate his case.
Peter Carter, "Umagarlee", Wellington, has already outlined the faults in the sheep and goat eID in his letter to the editor ("FMD priorities to rectify now", The Land, September 29, p24) from the veterinary and economic perspective.
What is yet to be addressed is the purely practical standpoint.
Articles printed in The Land have stated that Kangaroos can catch FMD.
Kangaroos are recorded as being carriers, and have been killed by FMD in controlled experiments. Wild pigs, buffalo, goats and deer are all potential vectors.
As none of these animals have respect for fences, we must ask the respective ministers; "How will sheep and goat EID will limit the spread of FMD?"
The Ministers of Agriculture in this country have a huge problem. The peasants have learned to read.
Any of these wild animals have the potential to pass through multiple properties. No-one can tell me I'm wrong!
Anyone with pest animal experience knows this for a fact. Ignoring tracking collar data to force through this eID implementation for an agenda with a doomed outcome is an exercise in what? Where's the benefit?
If you have to lie to further your agenda, your agenda is flawed.
In the event of an exotic disease incursion we will never re-enter international trade in red meat products while ever there is an unmanaged red meat animal in this country.
Our trading partners simply won't have it. We wouldn't. Why would they?
Mr Saunders presented sheep and goat eID in an ambush to the NSW Farmers conference. There it was debated in a panic. Panic prevailed.
The reasoning from the Western Division was ignored, NSW Farmers supported the concept.
The organisation I pay money to so my interests are considered and represented folded.
I won't be renewing my membership. I won't be represented by panic merchants.
The Minister took this as a mandate. There are over 38,000 farms in NSW, but just 14,000 farm units represented by NSW Farmers. Less than half.
It's not a mandate. It's a decree. Without practical reasoning, without recognition of facts.
Mr Saunders has told Lachlan Gall, Broken Hill, that he has had practical experience in tagging wild goats, that it's a bugger of a job, and that there will be no exemptions: everything must be tagged.
One can't help but notice he doesn't do it any longer.
Then there's the cost of tags and reading equipment. Last time I bought cattle eID tags they were over $2.
If we get FMD we'll be putting $2-plus tags in sheep worth less than 20 cents.
Somehow I don't think we're covering the cost of production here, even if tags were the only thing we had to buy.
At this point, the eID argument really isn't stacking up.
It would be much more effective to just prevent FMD from getting in. We certainly won't be getting paid extra for that tag in their ear.
GEOFF DAVIS, Brindiwilpa Station, Tibooburra.
The NSW coalition government has announced another dam fix.
This time it is a billion dollars to lift the Warragamba Dam wall, in Sydney's water catchment.
So important is this plan, it has been elevated to "critical state significance".
Not that it is needed for water, mind you.
Sydney has its expensive, you beaut desalination plant in case of water shortages.
No, it is so Sydney developers can go ahead and build homes on the Hawkesbury-Nepean floodplain.
What's the bet that this is one announcement by the politicians that gets done?
Come on Kevin Anderson (Member for Tamworth) and Barnaby Joyce (Member for New England)), how about some words of criticism about a new dam announcement.
Afterall, our old dam announcements (at which you both smiled for the cameras) came to naught, so maybe you could try and get some government support for our water situation.
Though we need the water for survival, not for the whims of the developers, is there perhaps something I am not understanding about the priorities of the Nationals in coalition?
ANDREW BROWN, Nundle.
On my way to Bathurst recently, I stopped in Boorowa to partly refuel.
The price of 91 petrol was $1.76. On the return journey that afternoon (minus the caravan I had in tow) I stopped in Blayney. Their price was $1.66.
The following day I was shocked (in hindsight I should not have been) to see the price at the Shell in Belconnen was $1.96.
Last month petrol in Mogo and Moruya was $1.74.
It makes you wonder why small country towns are able to sell petrol 30 cents less than a big city.
MICHAEL CATANZARITI, Florey, ACT.
Farmers are walking into a perfect storm that has nothing to do with the weather.
With mounting pressure from politicians, the media and some scientists, farmers are being blamed for the vagaries of climate change and have been given an edict to reduce their carbon footprint.
This is a footprint that is most times exaggerated and the science manipulated, and all because farmers are sitting ducks with little voting power.
The fanciful stuff they peddle includes things like livestock emitting more greenhouse gases than all the transport in the country, except transport emissions are only measured at the tailpipe and do not include, for example, production of fuel and construction of infrastructure, etcetera.
Also, fertiliser and sediment runoff is blamed for polluting our waterways and the Great Barrier Reef. Alleged, but unproven.
And then there's the favouorite old "go-to" of broadscale tree clearing that is supposedly causing climate change, even though it has been outlawed in Queensland (and most other states) for nearly a decade.
Farmers are also reluctant to take up yet unproven or unavailable electric or hydrogen powered engines in place of diesel-powered machinery.
And so, the list goes on hand-in-hand with the cry to diversify and intensify to satisfy the climate change propogandists.
And herein lies the catch.
To diversify away from broadacre cattle grazing and cropping, farmers need three essential ingredients; security of tenure to underpin the investment required for intensive agriculture; access to reliable water; and, ability to manage native vegetation, all of which are caught up in complicated and outdated regulation and policy.
It is time Australian politicians, media and the pubic stopped demonising our farmers and recognise they are among the most efficient and forward thinking in the world.
Given the tools they need and the opportunity, they can guarantee our future.
DAVID KEMPTON, Cairns, Qld.
Want to have your say in The Land. Send a letter to letters@theland.com.au (include your name, location and a contact number). Submissions may be edited.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.