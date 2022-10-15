I'd love to hive off part of the garden and dedicate it to spring.
Plant it only with flowering trees, shrubs, bulbs and annuals to bloom from August to October and then leave it to re-group while the rest of the garden takes over.
The process of fiddling and readjustment to bring it to a glorious peak of bloom would be endless, but that would be part of the fun.
Related reading:
Country gardeners are lucky in not being short of space. Our main constraint is water - we would have to select only plants with minimal water needs outside their main season of interest.
Flowering times depend partly on climate so what works for me might not do so elsewhere in the state, or even in a nearby garden with a different micro-climate.
The way to plan is to be super observant and, even more importantly, keep a record of flowering dates - easy with a digital camera, but as my Luddite brother loves to tell me, nothing wrong with a notebook and pencil.
Trees form the backbone of a planting scheme and the Prunus genus offers a vast choice of spring blossom.
This huge genus belongs to the rose family (Rosaceae) and includes hardy trees in a variety of shapes and sizes, from upright to weeping, some with good autumn colour and nearly all fast growing.
A few years ago I planted a pair of Prunus 'Elvins' a small flowering plum, to frame a path and their branches were wreathed in blossom from their first spring.
This is a perfect tree for a small space, growing to about four metres and with a similar spread.
It flowers early, after the pears and before the crab apples, and is spectacular for a week, especially when covered in bees.
Tartarian honeysuckle (Lonicera tartarica) and Chaenomeles 'Apple Blossom' both have pink and white blossom and flower at the same time as 'Elvins' in my garden, and brilliant blue Ceanothus 'Blue Pacific' is a perfect companion.
Ceanothus are invaluable partly because a blue background adds depth to a shrub group and also because blue blends with any colour scheme - I love it alongside canary yellow Mahonia lomariifolia which has in addition the best foliage, I think, of any mahonia.
Tulips bring weeks of colourful spring ground cover and most bulb catalogues obligingly mark if they are early, medium or late.
Sow a packet of pale blue forget-me-nots among them to reappear every year, and plant some long flowering Lithodora diffusa 'Grace Ward' for a beautiful bright blue foreground.
Annual borage (Borago officinalis) is another useful self-sower, slightly taller, with large furry leaves and clusters of pale blue flowers.
I've barely scratched the earth's surface here, but you don't need many plants to start a spring garden and refining it will bring you joy for the rest of your gardening life.
Rockley Gardens and Art Festival (www.rockleygardensandart.weebly.com/#/) is on November 12 and 13. It includes 10 open gardens, plant stall, food, local artists' exhibition, live music and Year of Glass exhibition. The Rockley Artisans' Market is also on November 13.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.