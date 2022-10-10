The Land

Spectacular Tumut high country listed for $7.5 million

By Mark Phelps
October 10 2022 - 2:00am
BENWERRIN, a spectacular property located high in the hills above the Tumut Valley, has been listed at $7.5 million after being put to auction on Friday.

