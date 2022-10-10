BENWERRIN, a spectacular property located high in the hills above the Tumut Valley, has been listed at $7.5 million after being put to auction on Friday.
Featuring breathtaking views including glimpses of Blowering Dam, the 958 hectare (2367 acre) cattle breeding enterprise well located to regional livestock markets and processing facilities in Gundagai and Wagga.
The asking price is equal to about $7829/ha ($3169/acre).
Following a fertiliser and clover establishment program, the property is now running 350 breeders and 150 heifers. The improvement program is said to have further potential.
Benwerrin's ecosystem is influenced by its topography and proximity to the Snowy Mountains to the east, resulting in what are considered to be more favourable rainfall events.
There are 22 very well fenced paddocks, with some sections backed with electric wires.
The very well watered property has seasonal creeks with cascading waterfalls through the valley.
Benwerrin is steeped in history. The property was once part of the larger Wermatong Station dating back to 1872, when it covered about 2830ha stretching all the way to the Tumut River flats, under the stewardship of the late Hamlyn Laviscount Harris.
Benwerrin is being offered for sale by Richard and Mandy Harris. Richard is Hamlyn's great, great grandson.
Infrastructure includes a comfortable four bedroom homestead, machinery shed, garage, workshop, three stand shearing shed, sheep yards, silos and two sets of steel cattle yards.
Contact Alex Croker, 0428 326 810, H. Francis & Co, or Lauren Kennedy, 0482 645 611, Elders.
