MORE rams were on offer at Strathview Genetics composite Coopworth ram sale at Henty last Tuesday.
A total of 99 of 130 rams on offer were sold to a top of $2150 and sale average of $989.
Stud breeder Tim Lubke said he was very pleased with the result and their offering.
'We were very pleased with the quality we were able to put forward today," he said.
"I don't think there is anywhere you can pick up genetics at that price, so there were many happy bidders.
"We put more numbers in the offering to attract new buyers."
The top-priced ram was the triplet-born, Strathview-210301, sold for $2150 to Peter Simpson, Wagga Wagga.
The ram had a weaning weight in the top one per cent at 12.17, a scrotal circumference of 6.09 in the top 2pc and ranked in the top 7pc for Maternal Carcase Production Plus (MCP+) with a value of 172.
There were three rams sold for the second top price of $2050, Strathview-210262, Strathview-210415 and Strathview-210269.
The single born Strathview-210262 ranked in the top 20pc for post weaning fat, post weaning eye muscle depth, weaning rate, SC and MCP+.
The triplet born Strathview-210415 ranked in the top 20pc for PEMD, WR, SC and MCP+.
The triplet born Strathview-210269 ranked in the top 20pc for maternal weaning weight, WWT, post weaning weight, WR, SC and MCP+.
Volume buyers included Bill Darlow, Holbrook, who bought 13 rams to average $850 and the Hart brothers, Junee, took home five rams averaging $970.
The selling agent was Ag N Vet Services Henty and the sale was interfaced with online platform AuctionsPlus.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
