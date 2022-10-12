The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Strathview Genetics composite rams to $2150

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
October 12 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buyer Peter Simpson, Wagga Wagga, stud breeder Tim Lubke and brother Wayne Lubke with the top-priced ram.

MORE rams were on offer at Strathview Genetics composite Coopworth ram sale at Henty last Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.