Large scale grazing with land banking opportunity

GLENDOWER is a 1394 hectare (3444 acre) grazing property located between two of NSW's fastest growing regional centres: Bathurst and Orange.
In addition to being a land banking opportunity, the Central Tablelands property is a productive, large scale grazing operation.
Offered by Regis Resources, the Glendower is zoned RU1 - Primary Production, enabling minimum lot sizes of 100ha.
The well managed property is divided into 68 paddocks serviced by 7.5km of laneways.
There are improved pastures throughout in addition to a forage cropping program, which are both supported by an established annual fertiliser program. More than 10,000 trees have also been planted as stock shelter belts.
The property also features excellent water with two creek frontages, 32 dams, 40 water troughs and two bores.
Glendower currently runs a self-replacing Merino flock as well as a herd of Angus cattle.
Improvements include a stunning 460 square metre homestead set in a beautiful, established garden. There is also a renovated three bedroom cottage, which is currently used as an Airbnb but could be repurposed a manager's cottage.
Other infrastructure includes a four stand shearing shed, three sets of sheep yards, and central cattle yards. There are also several machinery sheds, silos, hay sheds, and silage pits.
Glendower will be auctioned in Bathurst on October 21.
Contact Stewart Murphy, 0427 363 118, Sam D'Arcy, 0401 612 996, Chris Malone, 0401 968 447, or Hugh Gooding, 0439 000 639, Ray White Emms Mooney.
