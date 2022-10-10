The Land
Shares in South Australia company, Beston Global Foods, bounce on back of sales surge

October 10 2022 - 3:00am
Shares in South Australian company, Beston Global Foods, soared 70 per cent on Friday. Photo: Supplied

Whoop-de-doo! With the stock market dropping 0.5 per cent in the first hour of trading on Friday, shares in the SA food and dairy nutritionals company Beston Global Foods (ASX code BFC) soared 70pc before profit-taking trimmed them back.

