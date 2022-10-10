Whoop-de-doo! With the stock market dropping 0.5 per cent in the first hour of trading on Friday, shares in the SA food and dairy nutritionals company Beston Global Foods (ASX code BFC) soared 70pc before profit-taking trimmed them back.
The bounce was due to the latest market update in which BFC reported increased sales and margins across the board and reiterated full-year guidance of gross profits of $8 to $10 million.
The shares have been somewhat depressed by the slow progress of negotiations over a major agreement with Thailand's KCG group, originally expected to be finalised by the end of August.
However, it seems BFC is doing very nicely without the KCG deal and can afford to drive a hard bargain.
The Punter remains reluctant to buy anything in this market, but he has added Naomi Cotton (NAM) to his watchlist.
Partly because the shares in the market remain a few cents above the 43c price of the current rights issue, which is a good sign.
As a result, the rights are worth around 5c, although trading is very thin.
The other positive is the amicable settlement with Samuel Terry Asset Management (STAM), the Sydney-based investment group that threatened a hostile takeover of NAM.
STAM is the mob that seized control of what is now Kiland (KIL), dramatically switching its focus from forestry to sheep.
Since they took over, KIL shares have remained comfortably above what STAM paid for them.
Meanwhile, the rebel shareholders at Australian Dairy Nutritionals (AHF) have apparently not given up, telling the Punter last week they want the EGM they have requisitioned to be held around November 15.
AHF has begun dispatching their new organic A2 milk infant formula to Chemist Warehouse, where it is expected to be on sale by the end of October.
