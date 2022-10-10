Dubbo market records a dearer trend

NUMBERS at Dubbo lifted compared to previous store cattle sales with a yarding of 775 head last Friday.
Meat and Livestock Australia reporter David Monk said it was a fair to good quality yarding with a pretty good selection of weaner steers and heifers along with a good mixture of pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows and cows with calves.
"There is no better time to have a store cattle sale than on a rainy day early in the spring," he said.
Weaner steers were $30 to $60 dearer and topped at $1980.
The very best of the weaner heifers were also a little dearer though the plainer quality and mixed calves struggled to be firm.
Breaking down the prices further, weaner steers less than 200kg topped at $1600 for black baldies, while those from 200kg to 280kg sold from $1460 to $1800.
The heavier weaner steers (280kg to 330kg) attracted bids from $1220 to $1980.
Weaner heifers sold from $1070 to $1900.
A line of good quality and well-grown PTIC Charolais heifers sold for $2400, while PTIC Brahman heifers sold to the processors for $2020.
PTIC cows sold to very strong competition with a number going to the processors. The PTIC cows sold from $2320 for Droughtmasters to $2490 for Charolais females.
A single pen of dry cows sold for $1800.
Mr Monk said the cow with calf prices were firm.
The best of the cows with calves were a small line of British crosses with fresh calves at foot. They sold for $3350 a unit.
The balance of the cows with calves sold from $1600, for plain quality Santa Gertrudis units, to $3300 for good quality Hereford units.
The sale was conducted by Dubbo agents from Elders, Nutrien and PT Lord, Dakin and Associates.
