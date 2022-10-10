The Land
Dubbo cows with calves hit $3350 a unit

October 10 2022 - 5:42am
Dubbo market records a dearer trend

NUMBERS at Dubbo lifted compared to previous store cattle sales with a yarding of 775 head last Friday.

